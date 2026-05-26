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Black Sherif receives GH¢100,000 prize after winning TGMA Album of the Year

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 17:04 - 26 May 2026
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2026 TGMA Artiste of the Year Black Sherif
Award-winning Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has officially received the GH¢100,000 cash prize and album recording support pledged by Guinness Ghana after winning Album of the Year at the 2026 edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.
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  • Black Sherif has officially received the GH¢100,000 cash prize and album support promised by Guinness Ghana after winning Album of the Year at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

  • The award presentation took place during a visit to the Guinness Ghana factory with members of his management team.

  • Black Sherif said the recognition serves as inspiration for young creatives striving to succeed in their respective fields.

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The presentation ceremony took place following a tour of the Guinness Ghana factory by the musician and members of his team.

During the event, Black Sherif was presented with a cheque worth GH¢100,000 as part of the award package attached to the highly coveted category.

READ MORE: Beverly Afaglo helped shape my acting career — John Dumelo pays emotional tribute

Speaking after receiving the support package, the Iron Boy hitmaker expressed appreciation to Guinness Ghana for fulfilling its promise, stating that the recognition represented more than just a personal achievement.

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He said;

2026 TGMA Ariste of the Year Black Sherif

I truly appreciate the honour because this is not only about me

The musician explained that accomplishments like this inspire younger creatives who aspire to make an impact in their various fields.

READ MORE: Sarkodie pleads with event organisers to stop scheduling his performances at 4am

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He added;

I always think about the younger generation and the need to leave behind a source of inspiration for young people and creatives. Personally, I believe everyone is creative in one way or another

Black Sherif attended the ceremony alongside members of his management team, as well as Robert Klah, a representative of Charterhouse Ghana, organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

His Album of the Year victory has further strengthened his reputation as one of Ghana’s most influential music stars, with many fans and industry players praising his consistency, creativity, and growing impact on young artistes across the country.

@obinkrantrends LlGuinness Ghana keeps their promise and officially presents GHC100,000 💵💵 to Black Sherif after winning “Album of the Year” at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2026. 🏆💰 #fyp #foryoupage❤️❤️ #blacko ♬ original sound - ObinkranTrends
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