27th TGMA : Black Sherif takes home GH₵100,000 for winning the Album/EP of the Year

Black Sherif wins Album/EP of the Year with ‘Torcher’ at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, securing a GH₵100,000 prize and production support.

Black Sherif has won Album/EP of the Year at the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The category was highly competitive, featuring albums from Black Sherif, Gyakie, Medikal, Wendy Shay and Kweku Smoke.

The award comes with a major boost, including a GH₵100,000 cash prize and production support from Guinness Ghana.

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Black Sherif has won the Album/EP of the Year award at the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The awards ceremony is currently ongoing at the Grand Arena within the Accra International Conference Centre today, Saturday, 9 May 2026.

This year’s nominees in the category included After Midnight by Gyakie, Disturbation II by Medikal, Ready by Wendy Shay, and Walk With Me by Kweku Smoke.

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This year’s edition comes with a major boost for the category, as Guinness Ghana announced an enhanced investment in the music industry. The winner of Album/EP of the Year will receive a GH₵100,000 cash prize, support towards the production of a music video for their next project, and a curated album listening experience powered by Guinness Ghana.

Earlier in March 2026, the Ghana Music Awards Academy Board unveiled nominees across key categories including Artiste of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artiste.

The Artiste of the Year category remains one of the most competitive, featuring Black Sherif, Medikal, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Wendy Shay, and Diana Hamilton.