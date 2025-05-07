Deborah Seyram Adablah breaks silence on 45-day jail term for contempt of court

Popular Ghanaian socialite and self-described "slay queen", Deborah Seyram Adablah, has responded publicly following her sentencing to 45 days in prison for contempt of court.

In a video shared on her social media platforms, Adablah addressed her fans after the judgement, which will see her spend approximately six weeks behind bars. Supporters expressed concern and disappointment over the news of her conviction.

Explaining the circumstances surrounding her sentence, Adablah revealed she had a confrontation with the presiding judge, who accused her of making derogatory remarks.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, she appeared undeterred, telling her followers:

Forty-five days, I’ll surely be back. Let’s see what they want to do. I’ll keep you all posted until I reach my confinement

She also mentioned having made arrangements for her absence, asking friends to look after her apartment and her pet dog during her incarceration.

Even as she prepared to serve time, Adablah maintained a defiant stance, sharing another video in which she appeared unbothered by the outcome.

Adablah was found guilty of contempt of court in connection with two videos she published online, in which she criticised the judge handling her case against her former partner, Ernest Kwasi Nimako.

The court found her remarks insulting to the judiciary. She was summoned to explain herself but reportedly failed to appear, leading to the issuance of a bench warrant for her arrest.

On Tuesday, 6 May 2025, the High Court officially sentenced her to 45 days in prison for contempt.

Following the announcement of the bench warrant, Adablah once again took to social media, stating her intention to surrender voluntarily. She warned the Ghana Police Service against using force to apprehend her, saying she did not want any confrontation with law enforcement.