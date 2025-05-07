Dag Heward-Mills defends stance on unpaid church musicians, slams critics

The Founder and Presiding Bishop of Lighthouse Chapel International, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, has addressed widespread criticism following his recent remarks about the non-payment of church musicians.
In a sermon delivered during a visit to Sierra Leone, the prominent Ghanaian cleric responded firmly to those threatening violence over his views, challenging them to act on their threats and invoking biblical principles in defence of his position.
Referring to scripture during his address, Bishop Heward-Mills cautioned against attacking those he described as divinely chosen servants.
Come and slap me and see if there is oil on your hand... You are finished if you slap the anointing, because the Holy Spirit is not like Jesus, who would tolerate all of these things. If you like, go and touch His anointed
He went on to criticise those who speak against religious leaders, calling them unwise.
Come and strike me because you don’t like my preaching, and you will see what becomes of you. You’re not dealing with a man, but with the Holy Spirit. God chooses who He puts His anointing on. He doesn’t anoint just anyone... You open your mouth and speak like a fool against someone who is anointed
The controversy stems from a viral video in which Bishop Heward-Mills asserted that musicians who play instruments during church services should not be paid. His comments drew sharp criticism from both netizens and public figures.
Among the outspoken critics was music executive Bullgod, who, during an edition of United Showbiz, described the Bishop’s comments as “nonsense”. He questioned why a portion of church offerings could not be allocated to support musicians and other church workers.