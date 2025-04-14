'Paying church musicians is absolute nonsense' – Dag Heward-Mills

Founder and General Overseer of Lighthouse Chapel International, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, has openly criticised the growing trend of musicians requesting payment for performing in church services.

In a widely circulated video on social media, the respected clergyman addressed his congregation, voicing strong disapproval of this practice and stating that it contradicts the spirit of voluntary service within the church.

Be cautious of those who do things purely for money,” he warned. “In my church, I made it clear that I would not pay individuals to play instruments, because I can play them myself. I play the drums, piano, and guitar.

Due to his dissatisfaction with the idea of monetised musical service in church, Bishop Heward-Mills revealed that he established a music school within his ministry to equip members—especially children—with the skills to play instruments.

I gathered all the children and created a music school, where every child is required to learn to play the piano,” he explained. “Now, every child in our church can play the piano.

He continued by expressing his frustration with musicians who expect to be paid before performing during church services.

No one can come and intimidate us in church by demanding money to sing. It’s absolute nonsense,” he declared. “Here, we don’t pay because it’s about loving Jesus. If that’s not your motivation, then you’re free to leave.

Bishop Heward-Mills’ remarks follow similar statements made by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, General Overseer of Christ Embassy. Pastor Chris recently criticised secular artists who started out in the church, accusing them of exploiting the church’s platform for personal gain.

No one has benefited from the church more than those musicians, Pastor Chris claimed, sparking debate about the role of churches in nurturing musical talent and the expectations that follow