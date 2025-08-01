10 World class players who never won the Ballon d'Or

Football's most prestigious individual award has been handed out since 1956, but some absolute legends have never managed to get their hands on it.

Despite brilliant careers filled with trophies and memorable moments, these 10 superstars were unlucky enough to play during eras dominated by other exceptional talents.

Pulse Ghana highlights 10 world class footballers who never got to win the golden ball in their illustrious careers.

1. Paolo Maldini

The AC Milan legend spent his entire career at one club, winning everything there was to win. Defenders rarely get recognition for the Ballon d'Or, but Maldini's class and leadership made him special. He came third in 1994 after reaching the World Cup final with Italy, proving he belonged among the world's best.

2. Thierry Henry

The Arsenal great was absolutely electric during his peak years. The Frenchman didn't win in 2003 when Pavel Nedvěd pipped him to the prize, despite Henry being the most feared striker on the planet. His pace, skill, and finishing ability made him a nightmare for every defence in Europe.

3. Xavi Hernández

Barcelona's midfield wizard was the brains behind Spain and Barca's golden era. His passing range and game intelligence were simply unmatched. The little maestro finished third three times but was gracious enough to accept that Messi and Ronaldo deserved their victories during those years.

4. Andrés Iniesta

Xavi's partner in crime was equally brilliant with the ball at his feet. The 2010 World Cup final goal-scorer had his best chance that year, delivering Spain's first-ever World Cup triumph. His ability to glide past players and create magic from nothing made him truly special.

5. Robert Lewandowski

The Polish goal machine got properly stitched up when COVID-19 cancelled the 2020 ceremony. That was his best-ever season, scoring for fun and winning six trophies with Bayern Munich. He came second the following year but never got the recognition his incredible consistency deserved.

6. Gianluigi Buffon

Italy's legendary goalkeeper was a proper leader between the sticks. He finished second in 2006 after captaining Italy to World Cup glory, and many reckon he should've beaten teammate Fabio Cannavaro to the prize. Goalkeepers rarely win individual awards, but Buffon came closer than most.

7. Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid's former captain was their heartbeat during the most successful period in recent history. Three consecutive Champions League titles proved his worth, though defenders struggle to compete with flashy attackers for these awards.

8. Neymar

Brazil's superstar looked destined for greatness but injuries derailed his career at crucial moments.

9. Luis Suárez

Uruguay's tenacious striker was absolutely lethal during his Liverpool and Barcelona days but never won the Ballon d'Or.

10. Raúl González

