Youngest Ballon d’Or winners in history and what it means for Lamine Yamal

The Ballon d'Or has crowned football's greatest talents since 1956, but winning it young remains incredibly rare. Only 10 players have claimed the prize before turning 26, with Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario holding the record at just 21 years, 3 months and 5 days in 1997.

Ronaldo Nazario’s triumph came after a stunning season where he won the Copa America, finished top scorer in La Liga with Barcelona, and moved to Inter Milan. His explosive pace and clinical finishing made him unstoppable, though injuries later hampered his career.

Michael Owen follows second, winning at 22 years and 4 days in 2001 after Liverpool's incredible five-trophy season. The English striker scored 24 goals in 46 games, proving pace and finishing could dominate European football.

Lionel Messi claimed his first at 22 years, 5 months and 7 days in 2009, receiving 98.5% of votes after Barcelona's historic sextuple. This marked the start of his record eight Ballon d'Or wins.

Other young winners include Manchester United legend George Best (22 years, 7 months), Ukrainian star Oleg Blokhin (23 years, 1 month), and Cristiano Ronaldo (23 years, 9 months) after his brilliant 2008 season with 42 goals.

What this means for Lamine Yamal’s Ballon d’Or hopes

Barcelona's 18-year-old sensation is perfectly positioned to challenge these records. After winning Euro 2024 with Spain and helping Barcelona claim La Liga, Yamal has already achieved more than most players twice his age.

The debate around future Ballon d'Or winners has intensified as Messi and Ronaldo's dominance ends, with no clear successor emerging. Yamal represents one of the new generation's brightest hopes.

If Yamal wins the 2025 Ballon d'Or, he would smash Ronaldo's record by roughly three years, becoming the youngest winner ever. His dribbling skills, vision, and maturity beyond his years mirror young Messi's breakthrough.

The historical pattern shows that early Ballon d'Or winners often dominate for years. Messi won eight times, Ronaldo five, and Cruyff three.

Yamal's potential first win could signal the start of a new era in football, where exceptional teenagers can compete with seasoned veterans on the biggest stage.

The 100 journalists who vote for the award could consider his age when casting their votes for this year’s award.