Barcelona star Lamine Yamal picks 6 Real Madrid players in his dream team

Barcelona's teenage star Lamine Yamal has surprised fans by choosing six Real Madrid players in his all-time best XI.

The 18-year-old, who helped Barcelona win La Liga and Spain win Euro 2024, shared his dream team on Chinese television.

Despite playing for Barcelona, Yamal gave Real Madrid plenty of recognition. He picked Iker Casillas as his goalkeeper. The Spanish legend made over 885 appearances for Madrid and captained Spain to Euro 2008 glory.

At the back, Yamal chose two more Madrid stars. Sergio Ramos, the tough centre-back who won four Champions League titles with Madrid, got the nod alongside Brazilian left-back Marcelo, who brought skill and pace down the flank for 15 years at the Bernabeu.

In midfield, French icon Zinedine Zidane made the team, which is a shock choice over Barcelona legends like Xavi and Iniesta. Zidane's famous volley in the 2002 Champions League final clearly left a lasting impression on the young Spaniard, albeit he wasn’t born by then.

Up front, both Ronaldo's feature. Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a record 140 Champions League goals during his Madrid years, lines up alongside Ronaldo Nazario from Brazil, who terrorised defences in the 1990s and 2000s.

Lamine Yamal completes greatest XI with Barcelona stars

Barcelona also got six players in Yamal's team: defender Gerard Pique, right-back Dani Alves, Brazilian magician Ronaldinho, skillful winger Neymar Junior, and of course, Lionel Messi. It’s key to note that Ronaldo Nazario also played 51 times for Barcelona, scoring 47 goals in the process.

Yamal called Messi "the best player in history" but doesn't like being compared to the Argentine legend, despite many seeing him as Messi's natural successor at Barcelona.