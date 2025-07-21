‘Ghana’s film industry and Black Stars are under a curse’ – Prophet Kumchacha claims

Controversial Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Nicholas Osei, widely known as Prophet Kumchacha, has made a striking spiritual pronouncement about the persistent decline of Ghana’s creative arts sector and the national football team, the Black Stars.

In a recent media engagement, Kumchacha asserted that both the Ghanaian film industry and the national team are plagued by a “spiritual curse”, which, according to him, explains their ongoing challenges far more than any lack of talent or infrastructure.

There is a serious curse hanging over the movie industry and the Black Stars, wwhat we need is quality, not just quantity. Yes, Nigeria has a bigger population than Ghana, but that should not be an excuse for our creative sector’s stagnation.

Kumchacha further blamed the situation on the attitudes of some Ghanaians, particularly within the creative space. He decried the pervasive culture of envy, backbiting, and lack of support among industry players, contrasting it with what he described as stronger unity and collaboration among Nigerians in similar fields.

He cited the example of Kumawood actor and producer, Kojo Nkansah, popularly known as Lilwin, who faced public criticism despite his efforts to advance local cinema.

When Lilwin premiered his film A Country Called Ghana, instead of supporting him, some Ghanaians , including prominent media figures, chose to criticise him, and now with the character of President Traoré in his latest project, it’s the same story. If he were Nigerian, his people would have rallied behind him without hesitation.

Prophet Kumchacha

The outspoken preacher urged the nation to undertake serious introspection. He called on Ghanaians to reject the entrenched negativity and division that, in his view, continue to undermine progress in both the creative arts and sporting domains.

We need to break the cycle of disunity and negative energy if we truly want to see growth in our industries

READ MORE: High Court denies bail to jailed Nana Agradaa pending her appeal application