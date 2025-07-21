'Marriage is expensive; it goes beyond money': Stonebwoy explains married men's burden

Ghanaian dancehall sensation Stonebwoy has opened up about the deeper responsibilities that come with marriage, stressing that the true cost extends far beyond financial expenses.

In a recent interview with Joy Prime, the Into the Future hitmaker highlighted that being a husband involves significant emotional, physical, and psychological investment , resources that cannot simply be purchased.

He said,

Interestingly, marriage is expensive, and having a wife comes with its own costs. You have to invest time, which is incredibly valuable. You need to allocate resources, which are never cheap. You must give attention, and even attention comes at a price. These are things you simply cannot buy.

Stonebwoy also spoke candidly about the societal expectations placed on men, particularly within the context of marriage. He emphasised that men are often seen as the primary providers, a role that comes with both emotional and financial strain.

He said,

As a man, I grew up in a household where I witnessed responsibility firsthand. I understand that societal norms expect men to be caretakers. While it is a role we accept, it’s certainly not easy , and it definitely isn’t cheap. The costs are real

