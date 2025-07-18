Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 entertainment stories in Ghana you may have missed( 14- 18 July)

Life moves quickly , and in Ghana’s entertainment world, it moves even faster.

That’s why Your Weekly Pulse is here to keep you updated with the biggest headlines, controversies, and viral moments lighting up the timeline. From diss tracks to courtroom drama, here are five of the top stories you may have missed this week:

1. King Paluta responds with a diss track instead of apologising

Rather than offer a public apology for his on-stage insult, rapper King Paluta doubled down and dropped a diss track , intensifying the controversy instead of calming the flames.

Read more here: King Paluta drops diss track instead of apologising for stage insult

2. Nana Agradaa denied bail by High court

The drama surrounding Nana Agradaa continues. The High Court has rejected her request for bail as she awaits the outcome of her appeal.

Full story here: High Court denies bail to jailed Nana Agradaa pending her appeal application

3. Awal kneels on live radio to apologise to Sarkodie

In an emotional moment, rapper Awal went on his knees during a live radio interview to publicly apologise to Sarkodie, hoping to mend their broken relationship.

4. EOCO moves to shut down Agradaa’s church

Following her recent fraud conviction, EOCO has taken legal steps to close down Nana Agradaa’s church, marking yet another chapter in her legal troubles.

Read the update: EOCO moves to shut down Agradaa’s church following fraud conviction

5. Stonebwoy says he’s being sidelined at NDC events

Award-winning dancehall artist Stonebwoy has alleged that he is deliberately excluded from performing at events organised by the NDC government.

Watch the interview: Stonebwoy alleges being sidelined from performing at NDC government events (video)