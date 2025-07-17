Stonebwoy alleges being sidelined from performing at NDC government events (video)

Award-winning Ghanaian artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla, professionally known as Stonebwoy, has voiced concerns over what he describes as unfair treatment from the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) government following their return to power.

The BHIM Nation president made the remarks during a media tour across various platforms under the Multimedia Group on Wednesday, 16 July 2025. His tour forms part of promotional activities ahead of the release of his much-anticipated Torcher EP.

While speaking with media host Osei Bonsu on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen show, Stonebwoy pointed to what he believes is a pattern of favouritism in the government's selection of artistes for high-profile events. He asserted that only a select group of musicians seem to benefit from such opportunities.

According to the renowned dancehall act, he was overlooked for a recent government launch event despite being in the country and available. He expressed disappointment over the exclusion and revealed he personally contacted a minister to seek clarity on the matter.

He said:

Sometimes, we line up the artistes in a favouritism way. When the opportunities come, they pass only one side. I saw the government launch a programme the other day. I was available at the time and only got to know about it when the event took place. I called the Minister to remind her that I and other big names who could elevate the event were also around,

Stonebwoy

The Burniton Music Group CEO stressed that he was not alone in facing such treatment and argued that the issue of favouritism in artiste selection is common in many countries. He further alleged that only artistes with close ties to influential political figures were consistently chosen to perform at state functions.

Stonebwoy also noted that this perceived partiality often exposes sidelined musicians to public criticism, with some questioning their loyalty and commitment to national interests.