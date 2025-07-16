Vybz Kartel requests Accra Sports Stadium for major December concert

Jamaican dancehall icon Adidja Palmer, popularly known as Vybz Kartel or Worl Boss, is reportedly planning a massive concert in Accra this December, marking what could be his first major performance on the African continent.

According to Ghanaian sports broadcaster Gary Al-Smith, the dancehall veteran has made early inquiries about the availability of the Accra Sports Stadium, a 40,000-seater venue that has previously hosted local music heavyweights such as Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy. If confirmed, the event would become one of the biggest global concerts to take place in Ghana this year.

The announcement follows a series of collaborative moments between Vybz Kartel and Ghana’s own dancehall kingpin, Shatta Wale. In December last year, Shatta Wale was billed to perform at Vybz Kartel’s highly anticipated homecoming concert, following the Jamaican star’s release from prison.

Vybz Kartel

READ MORE: Azonto drops diss track after Medikal snubs compensation demand

Kartel, who served 13 years behind bars, was freed after Jamaica’s Court of Appeal overturned his murder conviction and decided against a retrial. His first post-prison concert, held at Jamaica’s National Stadium with a capacity of 35,000, was described as a “worldwide dancehall revival.”

During the explosive event, Shatta Wale thrilled fans with a range of his hit songs, including his global collaboration with Beyoncé on Already. At the end of his performance, Vybz Kartel publicly honoured Shatta Wale by crowning him the King of African Dancehall.

Previous Kartel events have featured internationally acclaimed acts like Popcaan and Skillibeng—both of whom have collaborated with American megastars such as Nicki Minaj and DJ Khaled. Industry insiders believe a similarly high-profile lineup could be assembled for the Ghana concert, solidifying Accra’s growing status as a global music hotspot.