Nana Agradaa files for bail pending appeal against 15-year jail term

Incarcerated Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Evangelist Mama Pat or Nana Agradaa, has filed an application for bail following her recent appeal against a 15-year prison sentence.

According to a report by Starr FM on Monday, 14 July 2025, the legal team representing the founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, led by lawyer Richard Asare Baffour, has formally submitted a bail application pending appeal.

The move comes just days after Agradaa’s sentencing on 3 July, when she was found guilty of defrauding multiple victims through false religious claims and charlatanic advertisements.

Agradaa

In a statement filed in support of the bail motion, Agradaa's lawyers argued that their client had a strong chance of winning the appeal due to what they described as “significant flaws” in the legal proceedings and “bias” shown by the presiding judge.

The statement read,

The applicant is confident that the appeal has a strong chance of success due to the flaws that characterised the trial and the bias exhibited by the trial judge

The legal team also noted their client’s dissatisfaction with both the conduct of the trial and the rationale behind the judgment and sentencing.

Agradaa’s counsel assured the court that she would comply with all bail conditions and appear in court whenever required. The team also pledged that her sureties would provide the necessary security, and that she would not interfere with the case or breach the bail bond conditions.

Agradaa was convicted and sentenced by Her Honour Evelyn Asamoah at the Accra Circuit Court to 15 years’ imprisonment with hard labour. She was found guilty of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretence.