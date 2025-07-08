All the ongoing court cases involving Agradaa you may have forgotten

Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, faces not only a 15-year sentence but a growing list of legal challenges that continue to unfold.

Patricia Asiamah, widely known as Nana Agradaa, was recently sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labour by an Accra Circuit Court. The founder of Heaven Way Champion International Church was found guilty of defrauding by false pretence and promoting charlatanic advertisements.

The charges stemmed from a 2022 televised broadcast where Agradaa, a former traditional priestess turned evangelist, claimed to possess spiritual powers capable of "doubling" money. She urged viewers to attend her church and surrender large sums of money with promises of supernatural financial gain. No such returns were delivered, leading to widespread public outrage.

Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng aka Nana Agradaa

Here’s a breakdown of all her ongoing cases

1. Sharing nude photos of a rival prophet

Agradaa's legal troubles extend beyond her current sentence. In 2021, she became embroiled in a public feud with Prophet Emmanuel Appiah Enim, also known as Reverend Appiah Biblical. The disagreement escalated when Agradaa allegedly broadcast nude images of the prophet on her television station, Thunder TV (now Today's TV).

She was arrested in 2022 and charged under Section 67(1) of the Cybersecurity Act (Act 1038) for non-consensual distribution of intimate images. Reports claim she even used the images on labels for a locally marketed alcoholic beverage.

In July 2024, she appeared in court on additional charges related to the possession and distribution of indecent material. She was granted bail of GH₵200,000 with two justified sureties.

Most recently, on Monday, 7 July 2025, a judge ordered that Agradaa be transported from Nsawam Prison to appear for a final ruling in the ongoing case. Reverend Appiah Biblical, the complainant, revealed that Agradaa's lawyers had attempted to have the case dismissed, but the court rejected the application and instructed the defence to proceed. The next hearing is scheduled for 30 July 2025.

READ MORE: Nana Agradaa convicted of false advertising and fraud by pretence

2. Money-doubling fraud case

In a separate but related case, Agradaa was arrested again in 2022 after allegedly defrauding members of her congregation. She reportedly advertised on TV and social media that she could double attendees’ money during an all-night service at her Weija-based church.

READ MORE: Nana Agradaa jailed 15 years with hard labour for false pretence fraud

Over 1,000 people are said to have handed over large sums of cash, only to receive nothing in return. Agradaa was again charged with defrauding by false pretence and charlatanic advertisement.

On 3 July 2025, the Accra Circuit Court found her guilty. Before sentencing, the court ordered a pregnancy test, a standard procedure in determining custodial arrangements for female convicts. Sentencing will proceed once the test results and procedural formalities are complete.

Once it was confirmed that she was not pregnant, the sentence of 15 years with hard labour was imposed.

3.Defamation lawsuit by Empress Gifty

Gospel singer Empress Gifty Adorye filed a defamation suit against Nana Agradaa at the Tema High Court. Represented by Osei Aidoh Akpokavie and Co, the lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, 20 May 2025.

Empress Gifty is demanding GH₵20 million in damages for alleged slander and libel. She is also seeking a perpetual injunction to stop Agradaa and her affiliates from making defamatory statements, as well as a court order requiring the deletion of all defamatory content from her social media platforms. The case stems from a series of offensive and derogatory remarks allegedly made by Agradaa via Facebook livestreams.