'Be strong, Noko love' – Angel Asiamah sends message to his jailed wife, Agradaa

Angel Asiamah, the husband of Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, has shared a heartfelt message of support following her conviction and 15-year prison sentence with hard labour.

The founder of Heaven Way Champion International Church, widely known as Nana Agradaa, was sentenced on Thursday, 3 July 2025, by an Accra Circuit Court after being found guilty of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretence.

Nana Agradaa

In a video posted to TikTok, Angel Asiamah offered words of encouragement to his wife, posting a brief but emotional message with a heart emoji.

Be strong. Noko love. Mr and Mrs Asiamah

READ MORE: Nana Agradaa convicted of false advertising and fraud by pretence

he wrote, suggesting unwavering support despite her legal troubles.

Agradaa, a former traditional priestess turned evangelist, was convicted after a 2022 televised broadcast in which she claimed to possess spiritual powers to “double” money. The court found that her promises of supernatural financial gain led many victims to part with large sums of money.

READ MORE: Nana Agradaa jailed 15 years with hard labour for false pretence fraud

Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng aka Nana Agradaa

The promotional broadcast invited members of the public to her church, Heaven Way Champion Ministries, where she assured them that their money would be miraculously multiplied. However, no such returns were delivered.