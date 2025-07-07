'Be strong, Noko love' – Angel Asiamah sends message to his jailed wife, Agradaa

Angel Asiamah, the husband of Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, has shared a heartfelt message of support following her conviction and 15-year prison sentence with hard labour.
The founder of Heaven Way Champion International Church, widely known as Nana Agradaa, was sentenced on Thursday, 3 July 2025, by an Accra Circuit Court after being found guilty of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretence.
In a video posted to TikTok, Angel Asiamah offered words of encouragement to his wife, posting a brief but emotional message with a heart emoji.
Be strong. Noko love. Mr and Mrs Asiamah
he wrote, suggesting unwavering support despite her legal troubles.
Agradaa, a former traditional priestess turned evangelist, was convicted after a 2022 televised broadcast in which she claimed to possess spiritual powers to “double” money. The court found that her promises of supernatural financial gain led many victims to part with large sums of money.
The promotional broadcast invited members of the public to her church, Heaven Way Champion Ministries, where she assured them that their money would be miraculously multiplied. However, no such returns were delivered.
The verdict was delivered by the Circuit Court in Accra, following her conviction on charges stemming from a widely televised money-doubling scam aired in 2022.