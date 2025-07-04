Agradaa’s jail sentence won’t stop Empress Gifty’s defamation case – Lawyer

Legal practitioner Obiri Boahen has clarified that the recent 15-year prison sentence handed to evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, will not affect the ongoing defamation lawsuit filed against her by gospel musician Empress Gifty.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Okay FM on 3 July 2025, Mr Boahen explained that although Agradaa is serving a custodial sentence for defrauding by false pretence and charlatanic advertisement, it does not automatically suspend any other legal actions pending against her.

Empress Gifty still has a case, and regardless of whether Agradaa is in prison, it will not affect her ability to proceed with the defamation suit. Empress can pursue the prosecution even in Agradaa’s absence

,he stated.

He went on to clarify that the courts are not required to wait until Agradaa completes her sentence before allowing other cases to proceed.

On the day of the hearing, if Agradaa’s presence is necessary, the case will still go on. The court will not put Empress Gifty’s case on hold simply because Agradaa is in jail. There’s no provision in Ghana’s laws that mandates the suspension of court proceedings due to incarceration

, he explained.

Agradaa

Mr Boahen further added that if Agradaa has additional cases pending in other circuit courts, they too will continue uninterrupted.

If there are other cases in different courts, they will not be cancelled. The court has the authority to issue a warrant for the prison service to present her in court if needed

,he said.

He also emphasised that Empress Gifty cannot be compelled to move her case to a different jurisdiction just because it may be more convenient for Agradaa, given her prison location.

Empress Gifty

You cannot request that Empress Gifty transfer her case to a court closer to Agradaa’s prison. The only option available is for Agradaa’s legal team to petition the Chief Justice, citing her incarceration as a basis to consider logistical adjustments

,Mr Boahen explained.