'It's normal; the church will continue' - Agradaa's husband speaks after wife's 15-year jail term

Pastor Eric Oduro Asiamah, husband of embattled evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has spoken publicly for the first time following her recent 15-year jail sentence with hard labour.

Agradaa, founder of Heaven Way Champion Ministries and formerly known for her past as a traditional priestess, was convicted by the Accra Circuit Court for charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretence. The charges were linked to a controversial televised event in which she promised to double money for congregants,an act that several claimed led to their financial loss.

However, in a statement made after the verdict, Pastor Asiamah claimed that the sentencing was rooted in complaints from church members following an all-night service held three years ago. According to him, the allegations of fraud stemmed from the offertory collected during that service.

Pastor Asiamah strongly denied the fraud accusations, arguing that what occurred during the service was in line with normal church traditions.

What happened was a standard offertory, giving during church programmes is a common practice. Nothing about that night was out of the ordinary or deceptive.

Despite the legal setback, Pastor Asiamah urged members of their congregation and sympathisers to remain prayerful and faithful during this challenging time. He described the ordeal as a test of faith and reassured the public that God’s plan is still at work in their lives.

"We believe that everything happens for a reason. This, too, is part of God’s divine plan. We ask all believers to continue praying with us