Agradaa’s lawyers to appeal 15-year jail term, describe it as excessive and public-driven

Lawyers for Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, have announced plans to file an appeal on Monday, challenging the 15-year sentence handed down to the controversial evangelist and founder of the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry.

Agradaa was convicted by the Accra Circuit Court on charges of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretence. The charges relate to a 2022 televised broadcast in which she falsely claimed to have powers to double money for the public, a scheme that led several individuals to part with cash in hopes of financial gain.

Despite the conviction, her lawyers have strongly criticised the ruling, insisting the sentence is “excessive” and was imposed simply to satisfy public opinion due to her notoriety.

The court has spoken, but we disagree with everything. In spite of our disagreement, we will trigger the appeal process on Monday

,her lawyer told reporters following the ruling.

The defence argues that not all charges were substantiated by evidence during the trial.

When the prosecution closed its case, we made it very clear that some charges had no supporting evidence. In fact, the court acquitted and discharged her on some counts because no evidence was led during the trial,

the lawyer said.

If no evidence was led, on what basis do you convict and sentence her in the first place?

he questioned.

The defence team also highlighted what they described as the trivial amount involved in the case.

The amount in question is just GH¢540. How can someone allegedly defraud another of such a small sum and receive 15 years in prison with hard labour?

the lawyer argued.

Agradaa’s lawyers further claimed that the court's decision was influenced more by her public image than the facts of the case.

I’m very clear in my mind that Agradaa has been jailed because of who she is, not because of what she’s alleged to have done, we believe these sentences are often passed not on merit but to appease the public simply because of her identity and fam

,he concluded.