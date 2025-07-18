MMA Fighter shot 5 times, fights off robbers and escapes (Video)

Professional MMA champion Timur Khizriev has shown incredible fighting spirit after being shot five times by robbers and then managing to fight them off and escape.

The 29-year-old Russian, who won the 2024 Professional Fighters League featherweight title, was ambushed by two masked gunmen outside his home in Makhachkala, Dagestan, last night.

Shocking footage shows the attackers opening fire as Khizriev got out of his car in a residential courtyard. Despite being hit multiple times with bullets from a traumatic pistol, which is a non-lethal weapon that fires rubber bullets, the undefeated fighter refused to go down without a fight.

In remarkable scenes, Khizriev can be seen grappling with one attacker while the other continues shooting at close range. The tough fighter then managed to scare off both robbers and run to safety, even though he was seriously injured and bleeding.

He was rushed to hospital with wounds to his shoulder, hand and chest, and underwent surgery. Doctors say he's now in stable condition and out of danger.

Professional MMA champion Timur Khizriev

PFL reacts to the fighter's condition

The Professional Fighters League issued a statement about their champion's ordeal. They said:

PFL is aware of the situation concerning Timur Khizriev and remain in close touch with his representatives. Our thoughts are with him and his family during this time.

Khizriev has an unbeaten record of 18 wins and no losses in his MMA career. He claimed the PFL featherweight championship in November by beating Britain's Brendan Loughnane by unanimous decision, earning him over £200,000 prize along with the title.

The incident has amazed martial arts fans worldwide, who watched in awe as the champion's fighting instincts kicked in despite being shot multiple times. His survival and ability to fight back while seriously wounded demonstrates the mental toughness that made him a champion.

Police are investigating the attempted robbery.