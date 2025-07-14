Tennis player shot dead by her father after being mocked of depending on her

Indian tennis player Radhika Yadav has been killed by her father in their home in Gurgaon, Indian media outlets reported on Friday.

The 25-year-old athlete was shot three times by her father whilst she was cooking in her kitchen on Thursday morning. Gurgaon is a finance and technology hub located near India's capital, New Delhi, in the northern state of Haryana.

Yadav was rushed to a nearby hospital by other family members, but she did not survive her injuries. The authorities arrested her father, Deepak Yadav, and seized his licensed firearm. He then confessed to the police, according to Indian daily Hindustan Times.

According to the International Tennis Federation, Yadav had not played in a ranked match since March 2024. While she owned her own tennis academy, she had never won a title in her professional career.

Police sources cited by India Today magazine said the woman also aspired to become a social media influencer after suffering an injury two years ago.

Deepak Yadav, 49, was reportedly financially dependent on his daughter. He told police that he was bothered by criticism from relatives and acquaintances from his native village Wazirabad near Gurgaon.

He's quoted by news channel NDTV, as saying:

When I used to go to Wazirabad village to get milk, people used to taunt me, saying that I live off my daughter's earnings. This troubled me a lot. Some people even questioned my daughter's character. I told my daughter to close her tennis academy, but she refused.

The tragic incident highlights the complex social pressures faced by families in India, where traditional gender roles and financial dependencies can create devastating tensions.

The case has shocked the local tennis community and raised questions about domestic violence and family honour issues in Indian society.