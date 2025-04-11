Man seen beating wife mercilessly with stick in viral video jailed for 1 week

The Gender-Based Violence Court, sitting at the Police Headquarters in Accra, has sentenced Nii Baah Afful, a 29-year-old fisherman, to one week in prison for physically assaulting his partner, Francisca Aryee, in an incident that sparked widespread public outrage after going viral on social media.

The sentence was confirmed in a statement dated Friday, 11 April, and signed by Superintendent Juliana Obeng of the Public Affairs Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

The assault, which occurred on 20 March 2025 at Korle Gonno, Accra showed the suspect violently attacking the victim — who was holding their eight-month-old baby — during a domestic dispute. Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple lived together and had two children.

Following the incident, the suspect was arrested by the Accra Regional Police Intelligence Unit on 22 March and was initially remanded in custody. He was later arraigned before the court on 24 March.

According to the police statement:

Nii Baah Afful, at a hearing in Court on 9 April 2025, pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to one (1) week’s imprisonment with hard labour at Nsawam Maximum Security Prison.

The statement also encouraged the public to report all forms of domestic abuse and urged victims to speak up and seek assistance through the appropriate legal and support channels.

Calls for Stronger Action Against Domestic Violence

The case has reignited public debate and drawn renewed calls for stricter measures to address domestic violence in Ghana. Advocacy groups are demanding enhanced public education on domestic abuse and the legal recourse available to victims.