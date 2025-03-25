Accra: Man arrested for assaulting woman carrying baby in viral video

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has arrested Nii Baah Afful, the man seen in a viral video assaulting a young woman who was carrying a baby.

The widely circulated footage sparked public outrage, as it showed the suspect repeatedly striking the woman with a stick.

Reports indicate that the assault followed the woman’s decision to end their relationship, citing that she had found a new partner who was "more handsome and responsible."

Following mounting pressure from advocacy groups and concerned citizens, law enforcement authorities acted swiftly.

The police, in an official statement, confirmed that the suspect is in custody and assisting with investigations.

Authorities further assured the public that the suspect would be processed for court.

The suspect, Nii Baah Afful, is currently in police custody, assisting with investigations, and will be arraigned to face justice.

Call for stronger action against domestic violence

The incident has reignited calls for stronger measures against domestic violence in Ghana.

Advocacy groups emphasise the need for continuous public education on domestic abuse and legal recourse available to victims.

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) must intensify awareness campaigns on domestic violence, ensuring that victims know their rights and the necessary steps to seek justice.

Additionally, the judiciary must remain proactive in addressing such cases, handing down appropriate punishments to deter similar acts within communities.