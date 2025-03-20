Ahmed Suale Murder: Suspect admits taking photos, denies selling them to Agyapong

Daniel Koranteng, also known as Nana Amakye, has refuted allegations that he sold photographs of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale to Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong prior to Suale’s tragic murder in 2019.

The 35-year-old businessman has been remanded in custody by the Madina District Court after being provisionally charged with murder.

Prosecutors allege that Mr. Koranteng played a role in the killing of Ahmed Hussein-Suale, citing call records and his presence near the journalist’s residence at the time of the murder.

According to the prosecution,

Call records placed the accused in Madina near Suale's residence before and at the time of the murder.

However, Mr Koranteng has denied claims that he provided photographs of the deceased to Kennedy Agyapong.

This denial comes despite his admission, as stated by prosecutors, that he knew Suale, had visited Agyapong, and had taken photographs with the deceased.

The prosecution told the court,

He admitted knowing the deceased, visiting Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, and taking photographs with the deceased but denied selling the photographs to anyone.

The prosecution further maintains that Ahmed Hussein-Suale himself had identified Mr Koranteng as the individual responsible for supplying the images that were later broadcast on Net2 TV.

During the broadcast, Kennedy Agyapong called for retribution against the journalist.

According to the prosecution, Mr Koranteng fled to the United Kingdom in 2019 after declining multiple police invitations.

He later returned to Ghana and was arrested in Amasaman on March 15, 2025, following intelligence reports.

The court has remanded him into custody pending further investigations, with committal proceedings scheduled for April 1, 2025.

The prosecution stated,

During the investigation, the accused declined multiple police invitations and later fled to the United Kingdom in August 2019.

He subsequently returned to Ghana, and intelligence led to his arrest in Amasaman on March 15, 2025.

Meanwhile, the prosecution insists that investigations into the matter are ongoing.