Mahama appoints new security Chiefs for Prisons, Fire, and Immigration Services

President John Dramani Mahama has announced the appointment of new heads for three key security services in Ghana: the Ghana Prisons Service, the Ghana National Fire Service, and the Ghana Immigration Service.

The changes, aimed at addressing critical challenges within these institutions, mark a significant step in strengthening the country’s security framework.

New appointments

Ghana Prisons Service: DDGP 3 Patience Baffoe-Bonnie replaces Isaac Kofi Egyir as Director-General.

Ghana National Fire Service: DCFO Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sarpong takes over from Julius A. Kuunuor as Chief Fire Officer.

Ghana Immigration Service: DCI Samuel Basentale succeeds Kwame Asuah Takyi as Comptroller-General.

Swearing-in of new IGP

In a related development, President Mahama officially swore in Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohonu as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The ceremony, held at the Jubilee House on Friday, March 14, 2025, was attended by top government officials, traditional rulers, and family members.

During the event, COP Yohonu took three oaths—the Oath of Allegiance, the Oath of Office, and the Oath of Secrecy—before receiving his instrument of appointment and signing the oath book.

Expectations for the new Appointees

The newly appointed security chiefs are expected to address pressing issues within their respective institutions:

Ghana Prisons Service: Under DDGP 3 Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, the focus will be on prison decongestion, inmate welfare, and rehabilitation programs to improve the penal system.

Ghana National Fire Service: DCFO Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sarpong is tasked with enhancing fire response capabilities, modernising firefighting infrastructure, and promoting public fire safety education.

Ghana Immigration Service: DCI Samuel Basentale’s leadership comes at a critical time, with border security, illegal migration, and transnational crime being top priorities.