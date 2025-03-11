Safest countries to live in: Top 10 countries for security and stability

10 Countries to Live in for Security and Stability In an unpredictable world, finding a country that offers security and stability is a top priority for many individuals and families. According to research conducted by Imperial Citizenship, the following ten countries rank among the safest places to live, based on factors such as the Global Peace Index (GPI), crime rates, political stability, and quality of life.

1. Iceland Global Peace Index Ranking: 1st (Consistently)

Crime Rate: Exceptionally low

Political Stability: High

Quality of Life: Strong social welfare system, excellent healthcare and education

Iceland’s close-knit society, low crime rates, and political neutrality make it one of the safest countries to live in.

2. New Zealand Global Peace Index Ranking: Among the top

Crime Rate: Low

Political Stability: Stable democratic governance

Quality of Life: Excellent healthcare, clean environment, strong community values

With breathtaking landscapes and a peaceful society, New Zealand offers a high standard of living with minimal security concerns.

3. Portugal Global Peace Index Ranking: High

Crime Rate: Low

Political Stability: Stable

Quality of Life: Affordable cost of living, strong healthcare system

Portugal is known for its friendly communities, safety, and appealing lifestyle, making it a preferred destination for expatriates.

4. Singapore Global Peace Index Ranking: Notably high

Crime Rate: Among the lowest globally

Political Stability: Extremely stable

Quality of Life: Highly developed infrastructure, excellent law enforcement

Singapore’s strict laws and advanced security measures make it one of the safest cities in the world.

5. Japan Global Peace Index Ranking: Among the top

Crime Rate: Very low

Political Stability: Stable

Quality of Life: Advanced healthcare, efficient public transport, cultural harmony

Japan’s strong emphasis on community values and order contributes to its reputation as a peaceful and stable country.

6. Switzerland Global Peace Index Ranking: Consistently high

Crime Rate: Low

Political Stability: Very stable

Quality of Life: High wages, excellent public services, breathtaking scenery

Switzerland’s neutrality in global conflicts and high standard of living make it one of the most secure places to reside.

7. Canada Global Peace Index Ranking: Notably high

Crime Rate: Relatively low

Political Stability: Strong democratic system

Quality of Life: High, with diverse and inclusive communities

Canada’s welcoming nature and effective governance create a safe and prosperous environment for residents.

8. Norway Global Peace Index Ranking: High

Crime Rate: Low

Political Stability: Very stable

Quality of Life: Strong social welfare system, excellent healthcare

Norway’s focus on social equality and security makes it one of the best countries for stability and peace.

9. Denmark Global Peace Index Ranking: Among the top

Crime Rate: Low

Political Stability: Stable

Quality of Life: Excellent work-life balance, high happiness index

Denmark’s strong economy and community trust contribute to its reputation as one of the safest places to live.

10. Austria Global Peace Index Ranking: Consistently high

Crime Rate: Low

Political Stability: Stable

Quality of Life: Rich cultural heritage, efficient public transport Austria offers a secure and high-quality lifestyle, making it an attractive destination for residents seeking stability.