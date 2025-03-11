Pulse logo
Safest countries to live in: Top 10 countries for security and stability

11 March 2025 at 9:14
  • Mildred Xorlali Babantsi

10 Countries to Live in for Security and Stability

In an unpredictable world, finding a country that offers security and stability is a top priority for many individuals and families. According to research conducted by Imperial Citizenship, the following ten countries rank among the safest places to live, based on factors such as the Global Peace Index (GPI), crime rates, political stability, and quality of life.

1. Iceland

  • Global Peace Index Ranking: 1st (Consistently)

  • Crime Rate: Exceptionally low

  • Political Stability: High

  • Quality of Life: Strong social welfare system, excellent healthcare and education

Iceland’s close-knit society, low crime rates, and political neutrality make it one of the safest countries to live in.

2. New Zealand

  • Global Peace Index Ranking: Among the top

  • Crime Rate: Low

  • Political Stability: Stable democratic governance

  • Quality of Life: Excellent healthcare, clean environment, strong community values

With breathtaking landscapes and a peaceful society, New Zealand offers a high standard of living with minimal security concerns.

3. Portugal

  • Global Peace Index Ranking: High

  • Crime Rate: Low

  • Political Stability: Stable

  • Quality of Life: Affordable cost of living, strong healthcare system

Portugal is known for its friendly communities, safety, and appealing lifestyle, making it a preferred destination for expatriates.

4. Singapore

  • Global Peace Index Ranking: Notably high

  • Crime Rate: Among the lowest globally

  • Political Stability: Extremely stable

  • Quality of Life: Highly developed infrastructure, excellent law enforcement

Singapore’s strict laws and advanced security measures make it one of the safest cities in the world.

5. Japan

  • Global Peace Index Ranking: Among the top

  • Crime Rate: Very low

  • Political Stability: Stable

  • Quality of Life: Advanced healthcare, efficient public transport, cultural harmony

Japan’s strong emphasis on community values and order contributes to its reputation as a peaceful and stable country.

6. Switzerland

  • Global Peace Index Ranking: Consistently high

  • Crime Rate: Low

  • Political Stability: Very stable

  • Quality of Life: High wages, excellent public services, breathtaking scenery

Switzerland’s neutrality in global conflicts and high standard of living make it one of the most secure places to reside.

7. Canada

  • Global Peace Index Ranking: Notably high

  • Crime Rate: Relatively low

  • Political Stability: Strong democratic system

  • Quality of Life: High, with diverse and inclusive communities

Canada’s welcoming nature and effective governance create a safe and prosperous environment for residents.

8. Norway

  • Global Peace Index Ranking: High

  • Crime Rate: Low

  • Political Stability: Very stable

  • Quality of Life: Strong social welfare system, excellent healthcare

Norway’s focus on social equality and security makes it one of the best countries for stability and peace.

9. Denmark

  • Global Peace Index Ranking: Among the top

  • Crime Rate: Low

  • Political Stability: Stable

  • Quality of Life: Excellent work-life balance, high happiness index

Denmark’s strong economy and community trust contribute to its reputation as one of the safest places to live.

10. Austria

  • Global Peace Index Ranking: Consistently high

  • Crime Rate: Low

  • Political Stability: Stable

  • Quality of Life: Rich cultural heritage, efficient public transport

Austria offers a secure and high-quality lifestyle, making it an attractive destination for residents seeking stability.

These ten countries, as highlighted by Imperial Citizenship, are recognised for their peaceful environments, low crime rates, and high quality of life. Whether you are looking for economic stability, social security, or a safe environment for your family, these destinations provide an excellent balance of safety and prosperity.

  • Mildred Xorlali Babantsi
