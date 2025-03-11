Safest countries to live in: Top 10 countries for security and stability

10 Countries to Live in for Security and Stability
In an unpredictable world, finding a country that offers security and stability is a top priority for many individuals and families. According to research conducted by Imperial Citizenship, the following ten countries rank among the safest places to live, based on factors such as the Global Peace Index (GPI), crime rates, political stability, and quality of life.
1. Iceland
Global Peace Index Ranking: 1st (Consistently)
Crime Rate: Exceptionally low
Political Stability: High
Quality of Life: Strong social welfare system, excellent healthcare and education
Iceland’s close-knit society, low crime rates, and political neutrality make it one of the safest countries to live in.
2. New Zealand
Global Peace Index Ranking: Among the top
Crime Rate: Low
Political Stability: Stable democratic governance
Quality of Life: Excellent healthcare, clean environment, strong community values
With breathtaking landscapes and a peaceful society, New Zealand offers a high standard of living with minimal security concerns.
3. Portugal
Global Peace Index Ranking: High
Crime Rate: Low
Political Stability: Stable
Quality of Life: Affordable cost of living, strong healthcare system
Portugal is known for its friendly communities, safety, and appealing lifestyle, making it a preferred destination for expatriates.
4. Singapore
Global Peace Index Ranking: Notably high
Crime Rate: Among the lowest globally
Political Stability: Extremely stable
Quality of Life: Highly developed infrastructure, excellent law enforcement
Singapore’s strict laws and advanced security measures make it one of the safest cities in the world.
5. Japan
Global Peace Index Ranking: Among the top
Crime Rate: Very low
Political Stability: Stable
Quality of Life: Advanced healthcare, efficient public transport, cultural harmony
Japan’s strong emphasis on community values and order contributes to its reputation as a peaceful and stable country.
6. Switzerland
Global Peace Index Ranking: Consistently high
Crime Rate: Low
Political Stability: Very stable
Quality of Life: High wages, excellent public services, breathtaking scenery
Switzerland’s neutrality in global conflicts and high standard of living make it one of the most secure places to reside.
7. Canada
Global Peace Index Ranking: Notably high
Crime Rate: Relatively low
Political Stability: Strong democratic system
Quality of Life: High, with diverse and inclusive communities
Canada’s welcoming nature and effective governance create a safe and prosperous environment for residents.
8. Norway
Global Peace Index Ranking: High
Crime Rate: Low
Political Stability: Very stable
Quality of Life: Strong social welfare system, excellent healthcare
Norway’s focus on social equality and security makes it one of the best countries for stability and peace.
9. Denmark
Global Peace Index Ranking: Among the top
Crime Rate: Low
Political Stability: Stable
Quality of Life: Excellent work-life balance, high happiness index
Denmark’s strong economy and community trust contribute to its reputation as one of the safest places to live.
10. Austria
Global Peace Index Ranking: Consistently high
Crime Rate: Low
Political Stability: Stable
Quality of Life: Rich cultural heritage, efficient public transport
Austria offers a secure and high-quality lifestyle, making it an attractive destination for residents seeking stability.
These ten countries, as highlighted by Imperial Citizenship, are recognised for their peaceful environments, low crime rates, and high quality of life. Whether you are looking for economic stability, social security, or a safe environment for your family, these destinations provide an excellent balance of safety and prosperity.