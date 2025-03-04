7 bizarre hotels you won’t believe exist – Would you stay in one?

When it comes to travel, most people seek hotels that offer comfort, luxury, or convenience. But what if your accommodation was an adventure in itself? Across the world, there are hotels so unusual that they defy logic and imagination. From underwater rooms to hotels sculpted from ice, these one-of-a-kind destinations offer experiences unlike any other.

If you’re a traveller who loves the extraordinary, check out these bizarre hotels that will make you question whether you’d be brave enough to book a stay!

1. The UFO-Inspired Treehotel – Sweden

Ever dreamt of sleeping inside a UFO? In the heart of Sweden’s lush forests, the Treehotel offers a room suspended among the trees, designed to look like a classic flying saucer. This surreal accommodation, known as The UFO, appears to be floating mid-air, making it a dream come true for sci-fi enthusiasts.

Inside, the minimalist interior boasts futuristic lighting, a double bed, and even a small lounge area. However, getting to your extraterrestrial hideout is no easy feat—you’ll have to climb a retractable ladder to access your room!

2. The Icehotel – Sweden

Yes, you read that correctly—there’s an entire hotel made entirely of ice and snow, rebuilt every winter in Jukkasjärvi, Sweden. The Icehotel is an architectural marvel, with rooms sculpted by artists from frozen blocks of the nearby Torne River.

Every element, from the beds to the bar, is hand-carved from ice. Guests sleep on thermal sleeping bags over reindeer hides, ensuring warmth despite the frigid -5°C temperatures inside. If that’s not impressive enough, the hotel also features intricate ice sculptures and stunning ice chandeliers, making it feel like a real-life winter wonderland.

3. The Capsule Hotels – Japan

Japan is known for its innovative and efficient solutions, and capsule hotels are no exception. These tiny, pod-like rooms offer just enough space to lie down and unwind, with built-in TVs, lights, and charging ports.

Perfect for solo travellers, budget-conscious tourists, or those who don’t mind close quarters, these compact hotels provide a futuristic yet affordable overnight stay in some of Japan’s busiest cities. While they may not be luxurious, they’re certainly a unique experience in urban living.

4. Giraffe Manor – Kenya

For animal lovers, Giraffe Manor in Nairobi, Kenya, is a bucket-list destination. This exclusive boutique hotel offers an intimate experience with giraffes, as these gentle giants poke their heads through the windows at breakfast time, hoping for a treat.

Set in a stunning 12-acre private estate, the manor combines elegant colonial-style architecture with unforgettable wildlife encounters. Guests can enjoy gourmet meals while feeding giraffes straight from their plates, making this one of the most extraordinary stays in the world.

5. The Dog Bark Park Inn – USA

Imagine spending the night inside a giant beagle—that’s exactly what you’ll get at Dog Bark Park Inn in Idaho, USA. This quirky, dog-shaped hotel was designed and built by chainsaw artists, who transformed their love for dogs into an unforgettable accommodation experience.

Inside, everything is dog-themed, from the decor to the furniture, making it a paradise for dog lovers. The hotel is small, with space for only four guests at a time, ensuring a cosy and intimate stay.

6.The Underwater Hotel – Maldives

If you love the ocean, the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island Resort offers a hotel room submerged beneath the sea, allowing guests to sleep surrounded by marine life. The Muraka Underwater Suite is a glass-walled, luxury accommodation that provides a 360-degree view of the Indian Ocean’s vibrant coral reefs and exotic sea creatures.

Imagine waking up to schools of tropical fish swimming past your bed or watching manta rays glide above you as you relax in your underwater lounge. It’s the closest thing to living inside a real-life aquarium.

7. The Mirrorcube – Sweden

For those who wish to disappear into nature, the Mirrorcube hotel in Sweden offers a truly surreal experience. This camouflaged glass structure is designed to reflect its surroundings, making it nearly invisible amidst the dense Swedish forest.

Suspended high among the trees, this mirrored treehouse is perfect for travellers looking for seclusion, tranquillity, and a one-of-a-kind nature retreat. Inside, guests will find a cosy, modern interior with panoramic forest views, ensuring complete immersion in nature without sacrificing comfort.

These incredible hotels prove that accommodation doesn’t have to be boring. Whether you’re looking for a futuristic pod, a frozen castle, a treehouse UFO, or a room under the sea, there’s a bizarre hotel to suit every adventurous traveller.