6 interesting things Ghana and Zimbabwe have in common despite being 4,200km apart

When you think of Ghana in West Africa and Zimbabwe down in the southern part of the continent, they might seem worlds apart — separated by borders, languages, and thousands of kilometres. But look a little closer, and you'll realise these two nations actually share a strikingly similar story. From colonial pasts to economic struggles and a deep love for football, Ghana and Zimbabwe have more in common than most realise.

Their histories, struggles, resilience, and everyday joys are reflections of a shared continental spirit.

What Ghana and Zimbabwe have in common

So what do these two seemingly distant cousins have in common?

1. A Long Road to Freedom — But They Got There

Let’s rewind the clock.

Ghana made headlines as the first sub-Saharan African country to gain independence from colonial rule in 1957. Led by the visionary Kwame Nkrumah, the Gold Coast transformed into Ghana and sparked a wave of liberation across the continent. Zimbabwe, then known as Southern Rhodesia, was watching — and fighting its own battle.

Though their timelines differed, the common thread was British colonialism, and the hunger for self-rule. Zimbabwe finally gained independence in 1980, after a bitter armed struggle led by the likes of Robert Mugabe and Joshua Nkomo. For both countries, independence wasn’t just a date on a calendar. It was a hard-won declaration: we are free to shape our own destiny.

2. Post-Independence Highs… and Harsh Reality Checks

Freedom came, but so did growing pains.

Ghana, despite its early promise, stumbled into a series of military coups, economic mismanagement, and political instability between the '60s and '80s. We eventually found our footing with the return to multiparty democracy in 1992, but it wasn’t smooth sailing.

Zimbabwe had its own turbulence. Under Robert Mugabe’s rule, what started as an era of promise morphed into years of political repression, economic collapse, and international isolation — especially during the land reform era in the 2000s.

In different ways, both countries have had to wrestle with the complexities of independence — learning that the struggle doesn’t end after colonialism, but transforms into the fight for good governance, stable economies, and human rights.

3. Economic Woes and IMF Déjà Vu

If there's one thing Ghana and Zimbabwe know too well, it’s how quickly economic gains can slip away — and how familiar the International Monetary Fund (IMF) can become when things go south.

Ghana has danced the IMF waltz more than 15 times, with the most recent bailout in 2023 triggered by a debt crisis, inflation, and a weakened cedi. Zimbabwe? Let’s just say their economic meltdown in the 2000s — marked by hyperinflation so extreme that a trillion-dollar note couldn’t buy bread — remains one of the most dramatic in modern history.

Both countries are resource-rich (gold, cocoa, lithium, and more), yet ordinary citizens often bear the brunt of economic mismanagement — rising food prices, joblessness, and daily hustle just to survive.

4. We Love Our Books — and It Shows

One of the lesser-celebrated strengths of both nations is their strong emphasis on education. Ghana and Zimbabwe have some of the highest literacy rates in Africa, and you’ll often hear parents in both countries say: "I’ll sell my last cloth if it means my child goes to school."

From Zimbabwe’s robust Cambridge-linked system to Ghana’s competitive SHS and university landscape, education is still seen as the ladder out of poverty. Both countries have also produced brilliant thinkers, writers, and professionals making global impact — from academia to tech and diplomacy.

5. When Football Is Life

Now here’s something you don’t need a degree to understand — football fever. In both Ghana and Zimbabwe, the love for the beautiful game runs deep.

In Ghana, the Black Stars are national treasures — even when they give us heart attacks at AFCON. Zimbabwe’s Warriors might not have as many continental trophies, but the passion in Harare, Bulawayo and beyond is just as intense. Street corners turn into debate hubs. Kids create makeshift pitches with stones for goalposts. And when the national team scores, you’ll hear Vuvuzelas in Zim, and vuvuzela-wannabes in Ghana.

Football is more than a sport — it's a source of identity, pride, and sometimes escape.

6. Traditional Roots & Modern Hustle

Though separated by geography, both Ghana and Zimbabwe are deeply rooted in traditional culture, from chieftaincy systems and ancestral reverence to traditional dances and storytelling. At the same time, urban youth in both countries are tech-savvy, fashion-forward, and highly creative, blending tradition with modern flair — whether it's in Accra’s streetwear or Harare’s underground hip hop scene.

What’s the Takeaway?

Ghana and Zimbabwe may not be neighbours, but they are undeniably linked by the shared journey of being African — through struggle, survival, spirit, and strength.

