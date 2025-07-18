Police officer captured assaulting journalist in Ablekuma North charged with assault

The police officer filmed assaulting a journalist during the parliamentary election rerun in the Ablekuma North Constituency has officially been charged with assault.

This development was contained in a press statement issued by the Greater Accra Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service, dated Thursday, 17 July, and signed by Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs.

According to the statement, the charge follows a thorough review of multiple video recordings capturing violent incidents at polling stations during the election. The Command stated that the footage was critically analysed to identify the individuals involved.

The Police Service further noted that considerable progress has been made, including obtaining statements from complainants and eyewitnesses to assist in ongoing investigations. It added that vital leads had been gathered and assured the public that arrests of other suspects involved in the disturbances would soon be effected.

In the meantime, all victims affected by the election-related violence have been issued with Police Medical Report Forms for further medical attention and documentation.

The statement further noted:

In line with due process, the police officer captured in one of the videos assaulting a journalist, who was previously interdicted, has now been formally charged with the criminal offence of assault.

The Command reiterated its unwavering commitment to ensuring that any persons found responsible for acts of violence, intimidation, or misconduct during the electoral process would be held fully accountable under the law.

Background

The incident took place on Friday, 11 July, at the Church of Pentecost, North Odorkor 4 Polling Station, located in the Tsuim Electoral Area of the Ablekuma North Constituency.

In the viral video, the journalist, identified as Banahene Agyeku of GHOne TV, is seen surrounded by five police officers in what appears to be a tense altercation. During the confrontation, one officer is seen delivering multiple slaps to the journalist.

Following public backlash and mounting pressure, the senior officer involved was immediately interdicted and withdrawn from his post to allow for a full-scale investigation.