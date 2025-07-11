Hawa Koomson attacked by thugs as chaos erupts in Ablekuma North (video)

Former Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has been assaulted by unidentified thugs during the ongoing rerun of parliamentary elections in the Ablekuma North constituency.

While the full details of the incident remain unclear, multiple reports indicate that it occurred at the Odorkor Methodist 1 Polling Station. Eyewitnesses claim that the assailants arrived at the voting centre in a pickup vehicle, forcefully entered the premises, and overpowered the police officers stationed there.

The attackers allegedly proceeded to assault individuals present at the venue, including Hawa Koomson, who is seen in a viral video being pushed to the ground and stomped in the groin and chest.

The attack disrupted the voting process, prompting police officers to swiftly remove the former MP from the scene and escort her to safety.

The incident has since sparked widespread public concern, as tensions continue to escalate in the Ablekuma North constituency.

Related Development

In a separate but related incident, the Ghana Police Service has interdicted a senior officer for assaulting a journalist during the same rerun exercise in the constituency.

In the widely circulated footage, the journalist, identified as Banahene Agyeku of GHOne TV, is seen surrounded by five police officers in what appears to be a heated exchange. During the confrontation, one of the officers, whose identity has yet to be disclosed, is seen delivering multiple slaps to the journalist.

According to a statement signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police Richmond Mensah, the officer in question has been withdrawn from election duty, interdicted, and referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) for investigation.