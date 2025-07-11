Ablekuma North: Police officer captured in viral video assaulting journalist interdicted

The Ghana Police Service has interdicted a senior officer for assaulting a journalist during the ongoing rerun of parliamentary elections in the Ablekuma North constituency.

According to a statement signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police Richmond Mensah, the officer has been withdrawn from election duty and subsequently interdicted. He has also been referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) for further investigation.

The statement read:

The Ghana Police Service has monitored a viral video in which one of our officers is seen assaulting a reporter.

It continued:

The officer concerned has been withdrawn from the ongoing election duty at Ablekuma North; and in line with internal disciplinary procedures, he has been interdicted and referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) for investigation.

The Police Service further assured the public that a thorough investigation will be carried out and that additional updates will be provided in due course.

Background

The incident occurred at the Church of Pentecost, North Odorkor 4 Polling Station, in the Tswuim Electoral Area of the Ablekuma North constituency.

In the viral footage, the journalist, identified as Banahene Agyeku of GHOne TV, is seen surrounded by five police officers in what appears to be a heated exchange. During the altercation, one officer, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, is seen delivering repeated slaps to the journalist.

Narrating his version of events, Banahene stated that he was monitoring the election when he was instructed to vacate the area. He explained that he resisted the directive, clarifying to the officers that he was a journalist observing the electoral process.

He added that the officer assaulted him without any provocation:

I was sitting near a woman roasting corn and observing the election when they approached me and told me to move. I responded that I was a media person monitoring the election. During the conversation, he slapped me. I did nothing wrong. He will hear from me.