National Cathedral: ‘Apologise to Akufo-Addo or face curses’ – NPP’s Ellen Daaku warns NDC

A leading member of the national communications team of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ellen Daaku, has called on the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) to apologise to former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for what she describes as unwarranted attacks over the National Cathedral project.

According to her, the NDC's failure to issue an apology to the former president for its persistent and harsh criticism will attract curses.

Speaking in an interview on Movement TV, Ellen Daaku recalled how the NDC heavily criticised the Akufo-Addo administration over the controversial National Cathedral project, particularly in the run-up to the general elections.

We were here when they vilified the National Cathedral project, even though it had the backing of the Chief Imam, clergy, and churches across the country. The NDC accused pastors, including Reverend Kusi Boateng, of misusing funds meant for the project.

She further stated that former President Akufo-Addo has been vindicated by an audit conducted by Deloitte Ghana.

She added:

Today, Deloitte has revealed that the funds are intact, and all payments made are supported by receipts, especially those concerning Okudzeto Ablakwa’s claims. The NDC now realises there was no corruption involved and are seeking to repurpose the project into a National Cultural Centre under the 24-hour economy initiative.

Ellen Daaku reiterated her demand for an official apology from the NDC, issuing a stern warning:

The NDC, led by former President John Mahama, must render an unqualified apology to President Akufo-Addo. If they fail to do so, I will mobilise people to embark on dry fasting and invoke curses on anyone who dares to interfere with the project.

President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of the National Cathedral in March 2017 as a personal pledge to God in gratitude for his ascension to the presidency.

National Cathedral

The $450 million project, situated on a 3.5-hectare (9-acre) site near Parliament House, was designed to include a 5,000-seat auditorium, chapels, a baptistery, a music hall, a Bible museum, and an art gallery. Originally scheduled for commissioning on 6th March 2024, the project has encountered significant delays and been plagued by allegations of mismanagement and corruption.

Despite the reported expenditure of $58 million, the project made little tangible progress by the end of the Akufo-Addo administration.