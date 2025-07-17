Building a great wardrobe can feel like a daunting task, but it's often said that a man is judged by his shoes. And for good reason! The right footwear can tie an entire look together, adding polish and confidence to your step.

You don't need a massive collection, just a versatile lineup of a few key pairs that can cover you for any occasion, from the most formal events to a casual weekend stroll.

By investing in these five essential types of shoes, you can ensure your footwear is always on point, making dressing smarter and easier.

Essential Shoes Every Man Should Have

1. The Classic Derby or Oxford

Every man needs a pair of smart shoes for formal events, job interviews, or weddings. While they're often used interchangeably, the Derby is a little more versatile than the classic Oxford. With its open lacing system, the Derby is a sophisticated choice that can be dressed up with a suit or dressed down with a pair of chinos for a smart-casual look.

An Oxford, with its closed lacing, is the more traditional and formal of the two. For maximum versatility, choose a pair in a deep brown or black leather. They'll be the reliable cornerstone of your smart wardrobe.

ALSO READ: Proven ways to become emotionally available in your relationship

2. The Simple, White Trainer

Once confined to the gym, the classic white trainer has become a modern wardrobe essential. Its simplicity makes it incredibly versatile, capable of effortlessly pairing with everything from smart trousers and a blazer to a simple t-shirt and jeans. The key here is to keep them clean and minimal.

Look for a pair with a low profile and a clean design, free of excessive logos or complex colours. A fresh pair of white trainers instantly adds a clean, contemporary edge to your look and is perfect for a relaxed weekend or a casual Friday at the office.

3. The Smart and Versatile Loafer

For a shoe that combines comfort with an air of relaxed sophistication, you can't beat the loafer. This slip-on style is the perfect bridge between a formal shoe and a casual one. Leather loafers can look just as sharp with a suit (minus the socks for a modern look) as they do with jeans and a polo shirt.

For a more relaxed feel, a suede loafer is a fantastic option. A pair in brown or tan leather is particularly versatile and can be your go-to for summer events, holidays, or any occasion that calls for smart but comfortable footwear.

4. The Rugged but Refined Boot

A good pair of boots adds a rugged yet refined element to your style, making them a must-have for autumn and winter. The Chelsea boot is perhaps the most classic option. Its simple, sleek design with elasticated side panels makes it incredibly easy to pull on and off.

A Chelsea boot in brown or black suede or leather pairs beautifully with skinny jeans or slim-fit chinos. Alternatively, a chukka boot offers a more casual, everyday look while still being versatile enough for a variety of outfits. They're a practical and stylish way to tackle cooler weather.

ALSO READ: Here are all the ways watching pornography can affect your relationship

5. The Casual and Dependable Canvas Shoe

Finally, every man needs a pair of shoes for those days when trainers feel a bit too much and nothing else fits. A canvas shoe, like the canvas plimsoll or deck shoe, is your perfect warm-weather companion.

These are lightweight, breathable, and ideal for a trip to the pub, a barbecue, or a lazy day out. Their no-fuss design and comfortable fit make them an easy choice, providing a more put-together look than flip-flops but without the formality of leather shoes.