What's your shape? A simple guide to understanding your body type

Have you ever wondered why certain clothes seem to flatter some people more than others, or why some individuals build muscle more easily? Much of it comes down to understanding body types. While every human body is unique and beautiful in its own right, broad classifications exist that can help us understand our natural predispositions and even guide us towards better fitness and fashion choices.

It's important to note that these classifications are general guides, not rigid boxes. Your body type is influenced by a blend of genetics, bone structure, and how your body naturally distributes muscle and fat. And remember, no single body type is "better" than another – they're simply different.

There are two main ways to classify body types: by somatotypes (which relate to metabolic and muscular tendencies) and by geometric shapes (often used in fashion). Let's delve into both.

The Somatotypes: Ectomorph, Mesomorph, and Endomorph

First theorised by psychologist Dr. W.H. Sheldon in the 1940s, these categories describe different underlying physical compositions and how your body might respond to diet and exercise. Most people are a blend, but one type often dominates.

1. The Ectomorph (The Lean & Lanky)

Ectomorphs typically have a slim, light build with narrow shoulders and hips, and long limbs. They're often described as naturally "thin" and possess a fast metabolism, which can make it a challenge for them to gain either weight or muscle mass. You can often spot them as long-distance runners or fashion models.

When it comes to training and diet, ectomorphs generally benefit from focusing on strength training to build muscle, with compound movements like squats and bench presses proving particularly effective. Cardio should be kept moderate to avoid excessive calorie burn, and a higher-calorie diet rich in protein, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats is usually recommended to support their goals.

2. The Mesomorph (The Athletic & Muscular)

Mesomorphs are blessed with a naturally athletic and muscular build. They tend to have a medium frame, broad shoulders, and a narrower waist, making them inherently strong and well-proportioned. They gain muscle easily and boast an efficient metabolism, which means they can usually maintain their physique with relative ease. Many athletes, such as swimmers or gymnasts, fall into this category.

For training, mesomorphs respond well to a balanced mix of strength training and cardio; high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and weightlifting are excellent for maintaining muscle definition and managing body fat. A balanced diet with adequate protein, healthy fats, and smart carbohydrates usually works well for them.

3. The Endomorph (The Fuller & Curvier)

Endomorphs typically have a rounder, softer body shape with a larger bone structure and a tendency to store body fat more easily. They might find it challenging to lose weight due to a naturally slower metabolism, though it's worth noting they can also build muscle quite readily.

You often see them with powerful, strong builds. In terms of training and diet, endomorphs generally benefit from a combination of regular cardio and strength training, which helps to boost their metabolism and reduce body fat. A diet lower in refined carbohydrates and higher in protein and healthy fats, with careful attention to portion control, is often recommended for best results.

Geometric Body Shapes (Often Used for Fashion)

These classifications simply describe how your body's proportions – specifically your shoulders, bust, waist, and hips – relate to one another. These are not about your overall size or weight, but rather your silhouette.

4. The Hourglass

If you're an hourglass, your bust and hips are roughly equal in width, and you have a clearly defined, much narrower waist. This creates that classic, coveted curvy silhouette.

To figure out if you're an hourglass, measure the fullest part of your bust, the narrowest part of your waist, and the fullest part of your hips. If your bust and hip measurements are very similar, and your waist is significantly smaller (typically 9 or more inches less), you're very likely an hourglass.

5. The Pear (or Triangle)

The pear shape is characterised by hips that are noticeably wider than your bust and shoulders. You'll often have a well-defined waist, and weight tends to accumulate primarily in the lower body, around the hips, thighs, and bottom.

You can identify this shape if your hip measurement is quite a bit larger than your bust or shoulder measurement.

6. The Apple (or Round/Oval)

If you have an apple shape, you tend to carry more weight around your midsection and bust, often with a less defined waistline. Your shoulders and bust might appear broader than your hips, and your limbs – particularly your arms and legs – often remain slimmer in comparison.

To determine if you're an apple, you'll find that your waist measurement is the widest part of your torso, or at least similar in width to your bust and hips, with a less pronounced curve at the waist.

7. The Rectangle (or Straight/Athletic)

A rectangle body shape means your bust, waist, and hips are all fairly uniform in measurement.

This creates a straighter silhouette with minimal curves, as your shoulders and hips are typically roughly the same width. If there's little difference (usually less than a few inches) between your bust, waist, and hip measurements, you likely have a rectangular build.

8. The Inverted Triangle

With an inverted triangle shape, your shoulders or bust are broader than your hips. You'll notice a larger upper body, often accompanied by a less defined waist and a narrower lower body.

You can confirm this if your shoulder or bust measurement is notably wider than your hip measurement.

How to Discover Your Body Type: A Simple Guide

For the somatotypes (Ectomorph, Mesomorph, Endomorph), it's more about long-term self-observation rather than precise measurements. Consider your natural metabolism – do you gain weight easily or struggle to put it on? Think about how quickly you build muscle when you exercise. Also, observe your inherent bone structure – do you appear naturally slender, medium-built, or broader? Often, a professional fitness coach can provide valuable insight to help you pinpoint your dominant somatotype and create a tailored plan.

For the Geometric Body Shapes (Hourglass, Pear, Apple, Rectangle, Inverted Triangle), a flexible measuring tape is your best tool. You'll want to wear minimal clothing for the most accurate results. First, measure the fullest part of your bust, ensuring the tape is level across your back. Next, find the narrowest part of your natural waist, usually just above your belly button, and measure there. Finally, wrap the tape around the fullest part of your hips and bottom. Once you have these three measurements, simply compare them to the descriptions above to identify your shape.