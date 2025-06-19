5 modern ways to incorporate African prints into your everyday wardrobe

Let's talk about African prints. From the bustling markets of Accra to the catwalks of Paris, these aren't just fabrics; they're stories woven in thread, bursts of colour, and expressions of identity. For too long, perhaps, they were seen by some as only for special occasions, or as a bold statement that felt a bit "too much" for everyday wear. But honestly, those days are long gone!

Today, African prints are a dynamic, versatile, and incredibly chic way to infuse personality, vibrancy, and a touch of global flair into your daily outfits. They’re no longer just 'traditional'; they're utterly modern and begging to be mixed and matched. So, if you've got some gorgeous wax prints tucked away, or you're just keen to dip your toe in, here are five contemporary ways to incorporate them effortlessly into your everyday wardrobe.

How To Incorporate African Prints Into Your Wardrobe

1. The Statement Piece: Let It Do All the Talking

This is perhaps the easiest and most impactful way to start. Pick one fantastic item – a vibrant midi skirt, a sharp blazer, a pair of tailored trousers, or a flowing maxi dress – and make it the undisputed star of your outfit.

How to do it: Pair your chosen printed piece with solid, neutral colours. Think a bold Ankara skirt with a crisp white shirt or a black polo neck. A striking wax print blazer looks absolutely smashing over a simple black dress or even jeans and a plain tee. The print gets to sing, and you avoid feeling overwhelmed. It's chic, it's confident, and it's surprisingly simple to pull off.

2. A Pop of Print: The Subtle Nod

Not quite ready for head-to-toe pattern? No worries! Start small. Accessories are your secret weapon here, offering a playful peek of print without committing fully.

How to do it: Think a vibrant headwrap (a brilliant way to add colour and texture), a striking handbag, some eye-catching earrings, or even a pair of printed trainers or pumps. A small pocket square in a men's suit jacket, or a silk scarf tied to a plain tote bag can add just the right amount of personality. You're acknowledging the beauty of the print, but in a subtle, sophisticated manner. It's like a wink of style!

3. Elevated Basics: Daily Dose of Dazzle

Why reserve fabulous prints for best? Integrating them into your everyday basics can totally transform your casual wear, making even a run to the shops feel like a fashion moment.

How to do it: Swap your plain denim shorts for a pair in a bold print for a summer day out. Or, instead of a standard cotton tee, opt for one cut from a soft, lightweight African print fabric. A structured, well-fitting top in a striking pattern can elevate simple trousers or a plain skirt. The key here is a comfortable, modern cut that feels like an everyday piece, just with an extraordinary print. Think less 'traditional costume' and more 'fashion-forward staple'.

4. Modern Tailoring: The Power Suit (or Set)

For those who love structure and sophistication, African prints are being reimagined in incredibly sharp, contemporary tailoring. This is where the vibrancy of the fabric meets the precision of modern design.

How to do it: Consider a perfectly tailored two-piece suit (trousers or skirt) in a stunning African print. This is a powerful, head-turning look for work or events. Alternatively, a structured trench coat, a beautifully cut shirt dress, or even a coordinated top and trouser/skirt set can offer a polished and contemporary vibe. The modern cuts ensure the prints look sharp and intentional, rather than overwhelming.

5. Thoughtful Print Mixing: For the Bold (and Savvy!)

This is where things get really fun, but it requires a discerning eye. Mixing different prints might seem daunting, but when done right, it looks incredibly confident and stylish.

How to do it: The trick is to find common ground. Look for prints that share a similar colour palette, or at least one unifying colour. Alternatively, play with scale – pair a large, bold print with a much smaller, more subtle one. You could also mix a complex African print with a classic pattern like stripes or polka dots. Start with just two prints, and keep the rest of your outfit (shoes, bag) simple and neutral to avoid visual chaos. It’s a bit of an art form, but practice makes perfect!

