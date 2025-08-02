Dede Ayew parts ways with Le Havre after relegation battle success

Le Havre have officially released Ghana international André Dede Ayew, ending the veteran forward's 18-month spell with the French Ligue 1 side.

The 35-year-old arrived at the Norman club in November 2023 following his exit from Nottingham Forest, initially signing as a free agent before extending his stay with a one-year deal last October.

Ayew proved to be a crucial signing for Le Havre, netting nine goals in 49 appearances while playing a key role in their successful fight against relegation. His experience and leadership helped stabilise a side that was struggling in France's top flight.

The club's farewell tribute highlighted just how much the former Ghana captain meant to them during his time there. The club stated:

Thank you, André. Monster of combativeness, André Ayew was an example for all heaven and navy, he who so well understood the HAC and its audience, Le Havre and its inhabitants. Good luck, André!

Dede Ayew's career

This latest departure continues Ayew's well-travelled career across European and Asian football. Le Havre becomes the ninth club on his impressive CV, which includes spells at FC Lorient, Arles-Avignon, Swansea City, West Ham United, Fenerbahçe, Al-Sadd, and most recently Nottingham Forest.

Ayew began his career at Olympique Marseille.

The Black Stars player first made his mark on the international stage by leading Ghana's U-20 team to World Cup victory in 2009, establishing himself as one of Africa's most promising talents.

Andre Dede Ayew

With his Le Havre contract now expired, Ayew finds himself available on a free transfer once again. Despite approaching his mid-thirties, the experienced forward remains an attractive option for clubs seeking proven quality and veteran leadership.