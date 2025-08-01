Achraf Hakimi faces 15 years in prison over rape charges

Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi could be looking at a lengthy prison sentence after French prosecutors pushed for him to face rape charges in criminal court.

The Nanterre prosecutor's office signed a final indictment on August 1, 2025, demanding the 26-year-old full-back be tried for allegedly forcing himself on a young woman at his home near Paris in February 2023.

Hakimi has consistently denied all allegations against him, but if convicted of rape, he could be jailed for up to 15 years, reports Le Parisien. It's now down to the investigating judge to decide whether to accept or reject the prosecution's demands.

The whole issue from an incident on February 25, 2023, when a 24-year-old woman claims she visited Hakimi's place in Boulogne-Billancourt after they'd been chatting on Instagram for over a month.

Background to rape allegation

According to her police statement, what should have been a first date quickly turned nasty. She alleges the footballer kissed her on the mouth and breasts through her clothing despite her protests, before forcing himself on her sexually.

The woman claims she managed to push Hakimi away with her foot and escape the property, immediately texting a mate to come pick her up. Her friend later backed up her version of events to police, confirming the alleged victim's distressed state.

That same day, the woman reported the alleged assault to a Paris-area police station. On March 3, 2023, Hakimi was formally charged with rape and placed under judicial supervision after being questioned in custody.

PSG have stuck by their star player throughout, saying they "support" him and "trust the justice system." They've explained his absences from training as being for "personal reasons".

Hakimi has consistently claimed he's the victim of a blackmail plot, suggesting his accuser is after money. The woman has always denied this.

Speaking to a blogger in January 2025, Hakimi remained defiant about his innocence. He’s quoted in Le Parisien’s report as saying:

The truth is that when you are successful and things are going well, you become an easy target for certain people and that taught me that you can't trust many people around you. They wanted to blackmail me and that's why we filed a complaint and it's going well. The justice system handled things rather well.

MUST READ: 6 Footballers convicted of rape and sexual assault