We received death threats anytime Thomas Partey scored - Alleged rape victims cry out

Women who have accused Thomas Partey of rape say they received death threats and horrific abuse online whenever the Arsenal player scored or appeared in matches.

Partey was charged last week with five counts of rape and one sexual assault charge, nearly four years after Arsenal first learned about allegations against him.

The midfielder, whose contract ran out four days before the charges were announced, denies everything. His lawyer says Partey looks forward to "the opportunity to finally clear his name."

Three women have made allegations against Partey. One victim told The Athletic she faced terrible online harassment every time he played for Arsenal, especially when he found the net.

Sometimes the vile messages targeted her directly, while other times she saw general nasty comments about Partey's accusers.

READ ALSO: Why Thomas Partey can sign for new club despite rape charges

What the victims said

The alleged victims say they received abusive comments directed to them anytime the Ghana international performed well on the pitch.

One woman explained as quoted by the Athletic:

I would frequently get messages from fans. They'd send me pictures of him playing or scoring… I would get death threats, rape threats, people saying they'd set me on fire. If he scored, for example, the abuse would be worse.

While Arsenal might have faced legal problems if they'd suspended Partey, the club has been heavily criticised for continuing to play him.

This came after one victim told them about the allegations in September 2021 and following his first arrest in July 2022. Arsenal Supporters Against Sexual Violence said they were "devastated and ashamed that our beloved club has ignored, failed and silenced survivors."

The Athletic's report also claims Arsenal knew prosecutors were considering charges when they discussed a new contract with Partey.