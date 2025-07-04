Thomas Partey charged with 5 counts of rape, sexual assault involving three women

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been formally charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault by the UK’s Metropolitan Police, following a three-year investigation into alleged incidents involving three women.

The 32-year-old Ghanaian international, who left Arsenal upon the expiration of his contract on June 30, 2025, now faces serious legal challenges as he prepares to appear before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 5, 2025.

The charges include:

Two counts of rape involving one woman

Three counts of rape involving a second woman

One count of sexual assault involving a third woman

All alleged offences are said to have occurred between 2021 and 2022, while Partey was still under contract with Arsenal. The identities of the alleged victims are legally protected.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed that the charges were brought following a thorough review of evidence gathered during the investigation, which began in February 2022 after a report of rape was filed.

Partey was first arrested in July 2022 but remained on bail and continued to play for Arsenal, featuring in over 50 matches during the ongoing proceedings.

Partey’s lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire of Hickman and Rose, issued a public statement defending her client:

Thomas Partey denies all charges against him. He has fully cooperated with the police and the Crown Prosecution Service throughout their investigation and welcomes the opportunity to clear his name. Due to ongoing legal proceedings, he is unable to comment further.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, leading the investigation, reiterated the Metropolitan Police’s commitment to supporting the women who came forward with the allegations.

We continue to offer full support to the victims. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the investigation team via CIT@met.police.uk

Furphy said.

Thomas Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in October 2020 for a reported fee of £45 million. During his time at the club, he made 167 appearances, scored 9 goals, and was part of the squad that won the 2023 FA Community Shield.

Despite injury setbacks in the 2023–24 season, Partey played a crucial role in Arsenal’s campaign, helping them reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

In June 2025, Partey was named Ghana Footballer of the Year. However, contract renewal talks with Arsenal reportedly broke down, leading to his release.