Man arrested after viral footage shows him drunk in police uniform begging for 'wee'

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect at Antoakrom in the Manso Nkwanta District of the Ashanti Region for unlawfully possessing and wearing a police uniform without proper authorisation.

According to an official police statement, the suspect has been identified as Osei Kwame, locally known as "Nsafufoo".

The arrest followed the circulation of a video on social media platforms showing the suspect appearing intoxicated while dressed in police uniform.

Viral Video Triggers Investigation

The incriminating footage, which gained widespread attention on social media, showed the suspect being physically confronted by two individuals who accused him of scheming to have them arrested.

In the recorded exchange, Kwame can be heard pleading with his confronters, stating that he was not there to arrest anyone and only wanted "something to smoke".

The incident has raised significant concerns about the unauthorised use of police uniforms and its potential implications for public trust and security.

Such misuse of official uniforms can undermine public confidence in law enforcement and create confusion about legitimate police operations.

Investigation Ongoing

While the police have not yet disclosed how the suspect acquired the uniform, authorities have assured the public that comprehensive investigations are currently underway.

The case highlights the importance of safeguarding official police equipment and uniforms from unauthorised access.

Osei Kwame remains in police custody and is actively assisting with ongoing investigations.

The Ghana Police Service continues to examine all aspects of the case to determine the full circumstances surrounding the unauthorised possession and use of the police uniform.