Young corporate worker sacked after viral video complaint about 3k salary goes viral

A young Ghanaian corporate worker has reportedly been sacked after a viral video captured him emotionally expressing frustration over his GH₵3,000 monthly salary, which he said was not enough to meet his basic needs.

The video, which quickly spread across social media platforms, has ignited widespread debate about employee welfare, salaries, and mental health in Ghana’s corporate environment.

The Accra-based professional, known as Alfred, opened up in the now-viral footage about the intense financial pressure he faces, despite holding a full-time position in a corporate firm.

He disclosed that even with a net salary of GH₵3,000, he struggles to meet daily living expenses in the capital city.

I’ve been saving towards a wardrobe for three months, and I still can’t afford it

He lamented.

He further revealed that transportation and food costs consume most of his income, leaving little to nothing for savings or family responsibilities.

I have been working for some time, but I can’t send money to my parents

He added, highlighting the emotional burden of not being able to support his family.

The video triggered a wave of empathy online, with many users echoing similar struggles.

Others, however, argued that the salary was fair given Ghana’s average income level. But in a surprising development, just days after his emotional video went viral, the young man announced in another video that he had been dismissed from his job.

In the follow-up video, he accused the company of exploitation, stating,

This is a company I’ve given good PR to. I do way too much. I don’t even get GH₵3,000.

He claimed that despite being terminated, his employer had withheld two months’ worth of salary.

If they don’t pay me my money, I’ll call them out. They used me like a horse and let me eat like an ant

He fumed.

His emotional outburst, followed by the shocking dismissal and allegations of unpaid salaries, underscores the urgent need for reforms in Ghana’s corporate culture.