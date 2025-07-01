Asamoah Gyan ventures into poultry farming in style - Watch video

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan is making headlines again this time, not for his legendary goals, but for his transition into agribusiness and traditional leadership.

A viral video circulating on social media shows the ex-football star touring his poultry farm, elegantly dressed in regal Ghanaian traditional attire, complete with intricate embroidery and a crown-like headpiece.

Gyan, affectionately known as "Baby Jet", was seen inspecting rows of well-maintained chickens with the poise of someone fully embracing a new role.

The video comes shortly after he referred to himself as “Nana Asamoah” in a post on X (formerly Twitter), hinting at his evolving identity and growing leadership ambitions.

For many Ghanaians, this marks a powerful shift.

What was once a football story is now becoming a tale of economic empowerment, job creation, and cultural influence.

His poultry farm, which is said to employ many locals, is being hailed as a symbol of his post-football legacy.

Asamoah Gyan’s rise has always been remarkable. From his early days at Liberty Professionals to becoming Ghana’s all-time top scorer, his career has been historic.

He made global headlines by scoring Ghana’s first-ever World Cup goal in 2006 at just 17 and later became Africa’s top scorer in World Cup history, with six goals across three tournaments.

His club career saw him travel across continents from Udinese (Italy) and Rennes (France) to Sunderland (England), where he became a fan favourite.

He also had high-profile stints in the UAE, China and Turkey before announcing his retirement from professional football in June 2023.