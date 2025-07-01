Woman arrested with master keys after alleged break-ins at Adenta SSNIT Flats [Video]

A young woman has been arrested at the SSNIT Flats in Adenta, Accra, after she was allegedly found in possession of several master keys believed to have been used in a series of apartment break-ins.

According to local reports, residents became suspicious of the woman’s movements within the community and confronted her.

A search of her belongings reportedly revealed multiple master keys, raising further concerns.

Her arrest follows weeks of complaints from tenants about missing items and signs of unauthorised entry into their homes, although no suspect had previously been identified.

Preliminary investigations suggest the woman may have been targeting apartments during daytime hours, waiting for occupants to leave for work before discreetly gaining entry to steal valuables.

Her luck ran out when a vigilant resident noticed her attempting to unlock a door and immediately raised an alarm, leading to her apprehension.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the Adenta District Police Command and is assisting with ongoing investigations.

Residents fear she may be part of a broader criminal network responsible for similar burglaries in the area.

A video shared on X has shown the suspect in tears as she is questioned by residents shortly after her arrest.

Watch the video below

What must be done

The police must conduct a thorough investigation to determine if she is part of a larger criminal network and recover any stolen items.

Residents and estate managers must strengthen security by installing CCTV cameras, changing compromised locks, and increasing surveillance.

Community members must remain vigilant, report suspicious activity promptly, and be educated on home safety practices.