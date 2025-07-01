Real Madrid vs Juventus - Preview, team news, probable XI, H2H and prediction

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 brings a thrilling showdown as Real Madrid takes on Juventus tonight, with a coveted quarter-final spot on the line.
This clash between two European football giants promises high stakes and electrifying action.
Match Preview
Real Madrid, topping Group H with 7 points, overcame a shaky start to secure their place in the knockout stage.
Meanwhile, Juventus claimed the runner-up spot in Group G with 6 points, trailing only Manchester City in their final group match.
This encounter marks the first meeting since their dramatic 2017-18 UEFA Champions League quarter-final, where Juventus secured a 3-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu but fell short in a 4-3 aggregate loss to Madrid.
Expect a fierce battle as both teams vie for supremacy.
Team News
Real Madrid: Antonio Rudiger is expected to return after being substituted due to cramp against RB Salzburg.
Kylian Mbappe, absent from the tournament due to illness, is back in training and could feature as a substitute.
Defensive concerns persist with Dani Carvajal, Eduardo Camavinga, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, and Endrick sidelined.
Eder Militao’s inclusion remains uncertain but could bolster the squad.
Juventus: Manager Igor Tudor is likely to tweak his lineup following the defeat to Manchester City.
Khephren Thuram is expected to reclaim his midfield spot.
Kenan Yildiz, Francisco Conceição, and Randal Kolo Muani are set to lead the attacking charge.
Probable Lineups
Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Tchouameni, Rudiger, Huijsen; Alexander-Arnold, Bellingham, Guler, Valverde, Garcia; Vinicius, Garcia
Juventus (4-3-3): Di Gregorio; Savona, Kelly, Kalulu; Costa, Thuram, McKennie, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Kolo Muani, Yildiz
Head-to-Head Record
Total Meetings: 21
Real Madrid Wins: 10
Juventus Wins: 9
Draws: 2
Recent Form
Real Madrid: DWW (Draw, Win, Win)
Juventus: WWL (Win, Win, Loss)
Prediction
Expect a high-octane clash with both teams finding the net.
Real Madrid are favoured to edge out Juventus in a match likely to see over 2.5 goals.
Prediction: Real Madrid Win / Both Teams to Score / Over 2.5 Goals