2-year-old Ghanaian artist Ace-Liam wins 2025 Global Child Prodigy Award

Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, Ghana’s youngest Guinness World Record holder for the youngest male artist, has been honoured with the prestigious 2025 Global Child Prodigy Award in Art.

The award ceremony took place at the UK Parliament, inside the iconic Members' Dining Room at the House of Commons in London, recognising the two-year-old’s exceptional talent and impact on the global art scene.

Ace-Liam’s recognition not only celebrates his artistic brilliance but also positions Ghana and Africa on the world stage for creative excellence.

He made history earlier by becoming the world’s youngest artist and now joins an elite group of 100 outstanding young achievers selected from over 130 countries, spanning categories such as science, innovation, arts, music, sports, entrepreneurship, and social impact.

His family, led by his mother, Chantelle Kuukua Eghan, expressed deep gratitude to the Global Child Prodigy Awards for the honour, describing the moment as both inspiring and a call to further use art as a tool for positive change.

Founder and CEO of the Global Child Prodigy Awards, Prashant Pandey, emphasised the importance of recognising such talents, stating,

Every child we honour proves that age is no barrier to extraordinary achievements.

The event also marked the unveiling of the Global Child Prodigy Book 2025, a compilation of inspiring stories from the awardees that will be distributed globally to schools, libraries, and global leaders, amplifying Ace-Liam’s story to an even broader audience.

