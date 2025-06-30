Police Hospital allegedly denies care to 97-year-old woman over lack of beds [Video]

A disturbing video circulating online shows a family confronting health workers at the Police Hospital in Cantonments, Accra, after allegedly being denied medical care for a 97-year-old woman due to a lack of available beds.
According to the family, hospital staff refused to provide even basic emergency support, such as vital checks or a wheelchair, to stabilise the elderly patient’s condition.
Despite informing medical personnel that the hospital had her medical history on file, they claim they were turned away without any form of treatment.
In the video, a visibly distressed family member can be seen expressing frustration at the hospital's refusal to admit the patient.
Is this not a hospital? It is an emergency. If it were your mother, would you leave her like this?
She questioned the nurses at the Outpatient Department (OPD).
The video has since sparked public outrage on social media, with many calling for an investigation into the hospital's handling of emergency cases, especially involving the elderly.
Watch the video below
What must be done
The incident at the Police Hospital, where a 97-year-old woman was allegedly denied care due to a lack of beds, highlights serious concerns about emergency healthcare for citizens in Ghana.
Immediate action must include a formal complaint by the family, a public response from hospital authorities, and an independent investigation by the Ghana Health Service.
This should be followed by systemic reforms such as improving emergency triage protocols, expanding hospital capacity, and ensuring health workers are trained to handle vulnerable patients with urgency and dignity.