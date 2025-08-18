Study reveals 1 in 4 Nigerian fathers may not be biological parents of their kids

Questions of paternity remain a sensitive issue in Nigeria, and a new report by Smart DNA has shed light on just how widespread the matter is. The study reveals that a significant number of DNA tests carried out in the country continue to return negative results, exposing deep-seated trust challenges within families and underscoring the reality of what many are now describing as a paternity crisis.

The report also pointed to a sharp rise in immigration-related DNA testing, which now accounts for 13.1 per cent of all cases. This surge has been directly linked to Nigeria’s escalating emigration wave, widely referred to as the “Japa” phenomenon. “Many of our clients are dual-citizenship families processing DNA documentation for children, often as part of long-term emigration plans,” the report noted.

Another striking finding was that 88.2 per cent of all paternity tests were initiated by men, compared with just 11.8 per cent by women. Men aged 41 and above made up almost half of these requests (45.5 per cent), suggesting that financial stability strongly influences the decision to pursue paternity verification.

Children between the ages of 0 and 5 represented the majority of those tested, at 58.6 per cent — a rise from 54 per cent the previous year. Analysts say this reflects a growing trend of parents seeking early clarity to avoid potential conflicts in later years.

Geographically, Lagos remains Nigeria’s DNA testing hub, accounting for 69 per cent of all cases. However, the report highlights a shift in demand from the Mainland to the Island. Lekki (20.3 per cent), Yaba (15.8 per cent), Ajah and Ikorodu (10.5 per cent each), as well as Surulere and Ikeja (9 per cent each), ranked among the top testing centres.

Ethnic breakdown showed that Yoruba families continued to dominate at 53 per cent, followed by Igbo at 31.3 per cent, while Hausa participation remained minimal at just 1.2 per cent — suggesting cultural variations in attitudes towards paternity testing.

Interestingly, a vast majority of tests — 83.7 per cent — were conducted for “peace of mind” rather than for legal purposes. Court-ordered tests accounted for only 1.4 per cent. The report further revealed that 53.8 per cent of children tested were male, reflecting cultural emphasis on verifying male lineage, particularly in relation to inheritance and preservation of family names.

The study also called for urgent legal reform, noting that Nigeria has no specific legislation addressing paternity fraud, unlike South Africa. It recommended that DNA testing be integrated into public health policies, including family planning and premarital counselling.

“We’re seeing more people come forward with doubts they’ve harboured for years,” said Digia of Smart DNA. “Some of these cases involve emotional trauma and even financial exploitation. A policy framework is overdue.”

“Our figures reflect those who already had reason to question paternity, and as such, the results should not be extrapolated to all Nigerian families,” the firm explained.