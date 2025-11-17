‘I’ll uphold the rule of law, respect separation of powers’ – Justice Baffoe-Bonnie pledges

Ghana’s Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, has pledged to uphold the rule of law, respect the separation of powers, and protect the Constitution.

Speaking after his swearing-in at the Jubilee House on Monday, 17 November 2025, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie emphasised the importance of judicial integrity and fairness as key to restoring public trust.

He outlined his vision for the judiciary, stressing the need for it to be independent, impartial, and accessible. He stated:

Your Excellency, my vision for the judiciary is that of a service-oriented institution that is efficient, transparent, and respectful of all persons. Judges and staff must uphold high ethical standards, treat litigants with dignity, and apply the law without fear or favour.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie added:

A judiciary that works not for political ends but for the cause of justice. I envision a Ghana where justice is neither delayed nor denied, where cost, distance, and complexity are no longer barriers to fairness. I envision judges who are independent yet humble, fearless yet fair, learned yet compassionate.

He continued:

I envision a system where alternative dispute resolution mechanisms complement the formal courts and reduce case backlogs. Courtrooms should command respect without intimidating litigants, and the language of justice should be clear and comprehensible to every Ghanaian.

The Chief Justice also pledged to support the improvement of court infrastructure, continuous training for judges and staff, deployment of information and communication technologies to enhance case management, and increased outreach to the citizenry.

Mr President, in accepting this office, I give my solemn word that I will uphold the rule of law, respect the separation of powers, and protect the Constitution. I will respect the independence of every judge and ensure that the judiciary remains free from improper influence,” he affirmed

