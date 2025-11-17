Pres. Mahama swears in Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, pledges judicial independence

President John Dramani Mahama has, in accordance with Article 144(1) of the 1992 Constitution, sworn in Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as Ghana’s Chief Justice.
Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, who previously served as Acting Chief Justice, now permanently assumes the role following the removal of former Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkonoo.
The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Jubilee House on 17 November 2025. Led by President Mahama, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie took the Oath of Allegiance, Judicial Oath, and Oath of Secrecy, after which he was formally presented with the instrument of appointment.
In a brief address, President Mahama reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to judicial independence, highlighting its essential role in the nation. He stated:
The strength of our democracy depends on a delicate yet essential balance of powers among the executive, the legislature, and the judiciary. Each branch must operate independently, yet collaborate to serve the common good.
He continued:
Today, as President, I pledge my unwavering commitment to the independence of the judiciary. An independent judiciary is not a favour to the courts. It is a constitutional necessity. Our people expect institutions that work and, above all, institutions they can trust.
President Mahama further urged Justice Baffoe-Bonnie to uphold integrity within the judiciary:
My Lord Chief Justice, one of your most urgent tasks is to strengthen integrity within the judiciary. This includes, firstly, firm but fair disciplinary standards for judges and staff; secondly, transparent and predictable procedures for case assignment and management; thirdly, strong internal mechanisms to address allegations of misconduct; and fourthly, a culture where ethical conduct is rewarded and wrongdoing is swiftly sanctioned. Citizens must know and feel that justice in Ghana is not for sale, and that no one, regardless of power or status, is above the law.
The President also pledged his government’s commitment to adequately resource the judiciary to implement modern reforms and strengthen institutional capacity.