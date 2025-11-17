Pres. Mahama swears in Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, pledges judicial independence

My Lord Chief Justice, one of your most urgent tasks is to strengthen integrity within the judiciary. This includes, firstly, firm but fair disciplinary standards for judges and staff; secondly, transparent and predictable procedures for case assignment and management; thirdly, strong internal mechanisms to address allegations of misconduct; and fourthly, a culture where ethical conduct is rewarded and wrongdoing is swiftly sanctioned. Citizens must know and feel that justice in Ghana is not for sale, and that no one, regardless of power or status, is above the law.