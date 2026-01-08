Nigeria overtakes Ghana in 2025 EF English Proficiency Index as Africa’s Top Rankings Are Revealed
Nigeria has surpassed Ghana in the 2025 EF English Proficiency Index (EF EPI), securing a higher position among Africa’s leading English-speaking nations, while Ghana continues to hold a strong place in the continent’s top tier.
According to the latest global ranking published by Education First (EF), Ghana placed 6th in Africa and 36th worldwide out of 123 countries and regions.
The index, widely regarded as the world’s most comprehensive measure of adult English proficiency, is based on test results from 2.2 million participants who took the free EF SET (Standard English Test).
For the first time in 2025, the EF EPI assessed speaking and writing skills alongside reading and listening, utilising advanced AI technology developed by EF’s education technology arm, Efekta Education Group.
“English remains the world’s most widely shared language for international communication,” said Kate Bell, author of the EF EPI and EF’s Head of Assessment. “In a time of growing global complexity, its role as a common bridge between cultures, economies, and ideas is more important than ever.”
Ghana’s solid performance stems from English being the official language and the primary medium of instruction from primary school through university.
It also serves as the dominant language in government, the judiciary, media, diplomacy, and business, acting as a vital unifying force in the country’s multilingual society.
Here Are Africa’s Top 10 English-Proficient Countries (EF EPI 2025)
1. South Africa – 1st in Africa, 13th globally
2. Zimbabwe – 2nd in Africa
3. Kenya – 3rd in Africa, 19th globally
4. Zambia – 4th in Africa, 27th globally
5. Nigeria – 5th in Africa, 29th globally
6. Ghana – 6th in Africa, 36th globally
7. Uganda
8. Ethiopia
9. Tunisia
10. Morocco
Despite slipping one spot behind Nigeria, Ghana’s consistent presence among Africa’s elite English-proficient nations reinforces its status as a key regional hub for education, media, diplomacy, international business, and business process outsourcing (BPO) services in West Africa
President Mahama condemns GNFS assault on journalist, says officers have been interdicted
As the global demand for English as a lingua franca continues to grow, Ghana’s robust linguistic foundation remains a significant competitive edge in international engagement and economic connectivity.
The 2025 EF EPI once again confirms Ghana’s reputation as one of Africa’s most globally accessible and English-fluent countries.
